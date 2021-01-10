Brenden Tucker's 35 points lead College of Charleston past Drexel

After missing six of seven shots against Drexel on Saturday, College of Charleston's Brenden Tucker was upset with himself.

"I knew that wasn't me," he said. "I knew that wasn't the Brenden everybody wants to see. I knew I had to come back strong."

Tucker spent about an hour in the gym getting up shots after the Cougars' win over Drexel on Saturday, and it showed on Sunday. The 6-3 sophomore turned in a game that ranks among the best in Charleston history, hitting 13 of 16 shots for a career-best 35 points as the Cougars swept a two-game set from Drexel with a 73-68 victory at TD Arena.

Tucker made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the foul line, scoring the most points by a Colonial Athletic Association player this season, and ranking No. 9 on the Cougars' all-time list.

"I knew I had it in me," said Tucker, who was averaging 8.5 points per game coming in. "I just had to get it out there."

Tucker was the only Cougar in double figures as Charleston won its third straight game to improve to 5-6 overall and 3-1 in the CAA. Camren Wynter scored 19 to lead Drexel (5-4, 0-2), which lost by 61-60 on Saturday when the Cougars' Zep Jasper hit three free throws with 0.3 seconds left.

Cougars coach Earl Grant said he didn't say anything special to Tucker after Saturday's shooting woes.

"Ever since our first game, he hasn't really struggled," Grant said. "Sometimes, he just hasn't finished. But starting with our first game at North Carolina, he's been at the rim at will. The talent part is there in the fact that he can get to the rim. It just came together for him tonight."

Tucker's scoring punch was vital Sunday as top scorers Payton Willis and Jasper combined to go 1 of 12 from 3-point range and score just 13 points. But Jasper was key to a defense that made things difficult for Wynter, Drexel's all-CAA guard, over the two-game sweep.

Wynter was 6 of 12 for his 19 points Sunday, but in the two-game set was 8 of 23 for 23 points.

"I told Zep he needs to lay down in bed for a couple of hours and get off his legs," Grant said. "He really worked hard to make things tough for that guy, and that's a huge reason we were able to be successful. Zep and Payton and Brenden all had a hand in guarding him, and our big guys Osinachi Smart and Keegan Harvey had a part in it, too.

"They had to come up on all those ball screens and move their feet well to take away his vision. So it was a collective effort, but Zep did the heavy lifting."

A switch to a zone defense also helped slow down the Dragons, who shot 56.5 percent and hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range while building a 39-29 lead at the half. The Cougars outscored the Dragons by 44-29 in the second half while holding Drexel to 3 of 16 (18.8 percent) in the second half.

Charleston led by 69-60 with 2:47 left, and Drexel got within 69-66 on a Winter trey with 37 seconds left. Tucker hit De'Angelo Epps for a layup against the press, and then Epps made a steal and two free throws to ice the game.

The Cougars host Northeastern for another two-game CAA set next weekend.

"We had been laboring without seeing a lot of fruit," Grant said. "But now, a couple of pieces have fallen off the tree for us."