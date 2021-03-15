Boston College hires College of Charleston basketball coach Earl Grant

College of Charleston basketball coach Earl Grant has been hired as the new coach at Boston College, a source at CofC confirmed Monday.
Grant succeeds Jim Christian, who was fired at the ACC school in February. He had a record of 78-132, including a 4-16 mark this season.
A graduate of Stall High School in North Charleston, Grant has a record of 127-89 in seven seasons with the Cougars, including a 9-10 mark during the pandemic season of 2020-21.
Grant took Charleston to the NCAA Tournament in 2017-18 with a record of 26-8, and to the NIT with a mark of 25-10 in 2016-17.
His 2018-19 team went 24-9 and finished third in the Colonial Athletic Association. He sent Cougar players Jarrell Brantley and Grant Riller to the NBA.
In recent days, CofC players Zep Jasper, DeAngelo Epps and Dontavius King have entered the transfer portal. Jasper was the Cougars' leading scorer and a second-team all-CAA pick this season.
Cougars associate head coach J.D. Powell said he would like to be a candidate to replace Grant at CofC.
"The College is a great place with great people and tradition," said Powell, who has been with Grant at CofC throughout the head coach's tenure. "It has been an honor to represent the city and the school, and I know we can continue to build on our success."
Check back for updates.