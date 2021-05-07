Bill Belichick, Presbyterian College and 'the coach who never punts'

It's not every high school coach who can get NFL legend Bill Belichick to chime in on his introductory press conference.

But that's what happened May 7 when Presbyterian College introduced Kevin Kelley — famed as "the coach who ever punts" — as the Blue Hose's new coach.

Belichick, who has won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, joined PC's press conference by Zoom as the Clinton school named Kelley, who won nine state championships at Pulaski Academy in Arkansas, to replace Tommy Spangler.

"Coach is very creative and smart, and has a lot of great ideas and a lot of good thoughts," said Belichick, who once called Kelley "probably the top high school coach in the country."

"He's been a good friend and somebody who's really helped my creative thinking and has given me some good thoughts and good ideas to work with."

Kelley, 51, compiled a 216-29-1 record at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Ark., and gained fame for his innovative strategies which include seldom punting, executing onside kicks after scoring and using multiple laterals in offensive plays.

Belichick said his girlfriend's stepson played for Kelley at Pulaski Academy, and former Pulaski player Hunter Henry plays tight end for the Patriots. Former PC star Justin Bethel also plays for the Patriots.

"I've learned how he looks at situations and problems creatively and tries to solve them," Belichick said. "Coach Kelley has been in meetings with myself and Tom Brady and the other quarterbacks in game-planning meetings ... and we're able to talk on a fresh level that's something different than what we were seeing or doing. So I have a lot of respect for his innovativeness and ideas and techniques that he's immersed himself in."

Presbyterian fired Spangler last month after a 4-3 spring season in the non-scholarship Pioneer League. Spangler had two head-coaching stints at PC, going 42-24 from 2001-2006 before leaving to become defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech. He returned to PC as the head coach in 2016 and went 12-28 in that stretch as Presbyterian transitioned from the FCS Big South Conference to a non-scholarship program in the FCS Pioneer League.

PC athletic director Rob Acunto said the school had 110 applicants for the job, and that "this was by far the most competitive search process I've seen." School president Matthew vandenBerg called Kelley "a data-driven master of his craft."

Kelley said he's had other opportunities to jump to college coaching, but some schools were wary of his ideas.

"In the past when I've talked to athletic directors, they are a little bit frightened about the things we do on the football field," Kelley said. "Most of that is data-driven and a lot of it is experience. But when I asked Rob if he was afraid of what I do on the football field, he said, 'It's your job to coach on the field, and my job to help the athletic programs.' And that's the kind of athletic director I wanted to be at Pulaski Academy."

Kelley said Joey Orck would stay on as PC's offensive coordinator, and Kent Haltiwanger as director of football operations.

"My goal this year is to win the Pioneer Conference," he said. "I don't think that's out of reach at all, and to make the playoffs. And then next year, I want to compete for a national championship.

"I hope people don't look at that and laugh too much, because that's what I fully expect us to do with the kind of players I got to meet here yesterday."