At The Citadel, College of Charleston and Charleston Southern, baseball is back

New Citadel pitcher Jake Pilarski threw some high cheese at 93 mph, then snapped off a curve for the strikeout.

With that, baseball was back at Riley Park.

The Citadel, College of Charleston and Charleston Southern held their first day of practice on Friday afternoon, returning to the diamond to prepare for the 2021 season almost a year after their 2020 campaigns were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

After a spring, summer and fall mostly devoid of competitive baseball, the Bulldogs, Cougars and Bucs were thankful to be on the field under bright, sunny skies with a schedule full of games ahead of them. How many of those games they will get to play as the pandemic continues is a question for another day.

"Our players have been bouncing off the walls," said College of Charleston coach Chad Holbrook as the Cougars warmed up for a scrimmage at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant. "It's been a long off season for a lot of people. To have our season cut short a year ago when we were off to a pretty good start, it was tough.

"We are anxious to be back on the field and play some opponents, and not just against ourselves. It's exciting, and it feels like baseball season."

College of Charleston was 12-2, including an 11-2 pounding of Clemson, when the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. The Cougars were about to board a bus for a series at Furman when they heard the news.

"It was an emotional time," said senior first baseman Ari Sechopoulos. "But we figured it out together and hung strong. But I knew, once it was over, that I wanted to come back. We knew this team was special, and we wanted to finish what we started."

At The Citadel, the Bulldogs were off to a 10-6 start that included nine wins in their first 10 games. They were on the field preparing for a weekend series when the bad news came.

"It was tough," said Bulldogs catcher Travis Lott. "We thought we had a pretty good team, and to have it cut short, it was hard for all of us.

"Emotionally, this is what you are invested in, and you spend so much time building toward this, and to have it taken away was tough."

The canceled season meant many players had to make decisions about their futures, in baseball and otherwise. The NCAA ruled that the 2020 season would not count against players' eligibility, meaning graduating seniors could return for another year.

At College of Charleston, only two players chose not to return, leaving Holbrook with a staggering 47 players on his roster; the pre-COVID limit was 35. The Citadel has 43 players, including 25 freshmen from the last two recruiting classes. Charleston Southern has 38 players under first-year coach Marc MacMillan, 17 of them newcomers.

"I had looks and I could've signed a pro deal," said the Cougars' Sechopoulos, who batted .360 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 14 games last season. "But I knew that wasn't what I wanted. I just love this team, and there was really no question I was coming back.

"Some guys held back careers, some guys held back going to graduate school, some guys held back pro opportunities," he said. "We knew we were special, and we were like, 'Hey, let's do it again.'"

At The Citadel, coach Tony Skole has four graduate student transfers joining the team, including Pilarski, a 6-3, 220-pound right-hander from Virginia Wesleyan. Football/baseball standout Ryan McCarthy will play baseball only this spring after batting .288 with 13 RBI in 16 games a year ago. Logan Taplett, a transfer from the disbanded Furman program, should start at third base.

"Since our kids came back in August, we haven't had a bad day," Skole said. "We've tried to stay in the present and stay in the moment."

Conference schedules will be different this season, with the Colonial Athletic Association and Southern Conference going to divisional formats leading to league tournaments. The Big South, including CSU and preseason pitcher of the year R.J. Petit, has announced a 40-game league slate with the chance to play up to 10 non-conference games.

One thing's for sure. After last season, the Bucs, Bulldogs and Cougars will be grateful for every game they get to play this season.

"You just have to take every day one day at a time," said The Citadel's Lott. "You can't look ahead past today. You never know what's going to happen, and I think that's one thing we've all learned through the pandemic. You never know when it's going to be taken away from you."