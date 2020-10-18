7 takeaways from Clemson's mashing of Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — The extent to which Clemson clobbered Georgia Tech on Saturday can be best contextualized by numbers. Here are a few:

• 66

Clemson's 73-7 win marked a 66-point victory margin, the largest in a game between two ACC teams since the conference's inception in 1953.

• 52

Clemson's 52 points before halftime marked a modern-era school record in the first half.

• 73

Clemson's 73 points scored marked the program's most ever in an ACC road game.

Keeping with the numbers theme, here are seven takeaways from the blowout that was.

Amari Rodgers is the man in the WR room

Clemson might not have the likes of Tee Higgins or Justyn Ross this season, but Rodgers is fast establishing himself as one of the ACC's top receivers.

The senior finished with a career-high 161 receiving yards and recorded team highs in receptions (six) and receiving touchdowns (two) — all of which came in the first half.

Not only has Rodgers proven dangerous in short-yardage situations, he has emerged as Lawrence's top deep-ball threat. His 83-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was Clemson's longest of the season.

On a day that sophomore wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. dropped a likely score for the second contest in a row, Rodgers' performance stood out.

Trevor Lawrence shows ability to rebound — in a big way

Lawrence on Saturday threw his first interception since Oct. 19, 2019. Last season his picks came in bunches; six of his eight interceptions came in three games.

Saturday was a different story. Cool, calm and collected, Lawrence followed up the miscue by throwing for three more touchdowns, bringing his total on the day to five — the most for a Tigers quarterback since Deshuan Watson's six-touchdown performance against South Carolina in 2016.

There is perhaps no surer indication of Lawrence's increased poise from a year ago than his bouncing back after the turnover.

He finished 24-of-33 passing for a career-high 404 yards. The Yellow Jackets had no shot.

Reserve quarterbacks turn in mixed performances

Lawrence played the first two drives of the third quarter before ceding to redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh; freshman D.J. Uiagalelei (soreness) was held from the contest.

Phommachanh did not maintain the same level of production as Lawrence. He went 2-of-6 passing for nine yards before being pulled because of a broken bone in his hand.

Freshman walk-on Hunter Helms was more impressive. He went 5-of-7 passing for 74 yards and tossed touchdown passes to running back Kobe Pace and wide receiver Ajou Ajou.

It's too soon to think about knocking Phommachanh lower on the depth chart, but his performance in limited time was less than ideal, and feels even less impressive considering what Helms did right after him.

Travis Etienne's record another reminder of greatness

It was a mostly quiet day for the senior running back — he rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and caught two passes for 29 yards — but Etienne still found his way into the record books.

His second-quarter touchdown brought his career points total to 408, a new program record. He's now third on the ACC's career scoring leaderboard and the only non-kicker with at least 400 career points.

This season has felt like one long victory lap for Etienne, and Saturday marked another milestone. The good news for the Tigers is the star didn't have to put in too many reps to get there after a physical contest last weekend against Miami.

Davis Allen continues to impress

Starting tight end Braden Galloway did not record any receptions Saturday, but in his stead Allen had three catches for 67 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown reception in which he went virtually untouched on a seam route over the top.

With the score Allen became the first Clemson tight end with a touchdown catch in consecutive games since Jordan Leggett in 2016.

Allen, a 3-star recruit, per ESPN, was dogged by an ankle injury last season but is coming into his own in 2020. Assuming Galloway will resume his regular production next week, the Tigers could have one of the more dangerous tight end duos in the ACC.

Defense shows up in sack party

The Clemson defense held Georgia Tech to 204 yards of offense and recorded five sacks in the win. Among those to bring down Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Simms was freshman defensive end Myles Murphy, who also forced a fumble on the play — his second of the season.

Amid all of the offensive fireworks, it can be tempting to take for granted defensive coordinator Brent Venables' unit. That would be a mistake. The Tigers' defense so far is every bit as dominant as it was a season ago.

Don't expect any CFP drama this year

Last season, Clemson fell from No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 3 without having lost a game. The Tigers claimed they were disrespected; others pointed to the team's strength of schedule, which lagged behind other upper echelon teams.

Such conversation is unlikely to shadow Clemson this season, so long as the Tigers keep blowing out their opponents.

Conscious or not, Swinney allowing his starters to put up big point totals has preemptively eliminated the rise of the narrative that followed Clemson in 2019.