College signings around the Lowcountry

Academic Magnet
Isabella Darce - Davidson College - Track and Field
Ashley Ridge
Hampton Smith – Newberry - Football
Berkeley
Myles Walker - Limestone - Football
Jayden Broughton - Benedict - Football
Jayvion Snow - Benedict - Football
Bishop England
Mark Richter - Carroll College - Cross Country
Brandon Head - Berry College - Lacrosse
Kimber Keene - Wofford - Cross Country
Molly Kerr - Erskine - Soccer
Colleton County
Ian Shark - S.C. State - Football
First Baptist
Jaylin Hayward - Charleston Southern - Football
Ramon Kelly - Bluefield State - Football
Amari Jenkins - Newberry - Football
Sevaughn Washington - The Citadel - Football
Fort Dorchester
Jordan Richards - Newberry - Football
Khalid Gadson - Newberry - Football
Keith Desaussure - Newberry - Football
Dwayne Wright- Newberry - Football
Goose Creek
Quinn Tolbert - West Virginia State - Football
Symeon Kennedy - Limestone - Football
Jamarious McClellan - Bluefield State - Football
Malachi Taylor - Coastal Carolina – Football
James Island Charter
Margaret Barfield – Columbia College – Soccer
Julia Beebe – Converse College – Swimming
Katie Beebe – Converse College – Swimming
Nolan Bullard – Brevard College – Football
Amelia Carson – Seton Hall University – Cross Country
Taeven Drayton – Bluefield College – Football
Cohen Gaskins – Converse College – Basketball
Alarie Hodge – College of Charleston – Soccer
Kayla Holseberg – Spartanburg Methodist College – Softball
Ayrton Leichner – Coker University – Baseball
Marvin Matthews – Livingstone College – Football
Blakely Paradis – Presbyterian College – Competitive Cheerleading
Farley Park – Mars Hill University – Softball
Julius Reynolds – Florence-Darlington Technical College – Baseball
Stephen West – Western Carolina University – Baseball
Bailey Wiseman – Converse College – Basketball
Chase Worrill – Limestone University - Baseball
Oceanside Collegiate
Lamar Prioleau - North Carolina A&T - Football
Ethan Baly - North Carolina A&T - Tennis
Chandler Griffin - Erskine - Fishing
Joseph McCormack - Florence-Darlington - Baseball
Philip Simmons
Will Ramey - The Citadel - Football
R.B. Stall
Stefone Smalls – Bluefield State College - Football
Janae Whaley – Coker University - Basketball
Stratford
Demarius Anderson - Newberry - Football
Wando
Estelle Bauer – Nova Southeastern University – Swimming
Brad Brooks – Newberry College – Baseball
Bridger Faber – SUNY Maritime College – Football
Reed Garris – Clemson University – Baseball
Zane Gibson – Indiana Wesleyan University – Football
Matthew Gush - Nova Southeastern University – Swimming
Zach Jennings – Rhodes College – Lacrosse
Gwen Keiser – Presbyterian College – Soccer
Michael Nastro – Winthrop University – Baseball
Taylor Read – Ouachita Baptist University – Soccer
Brynn Whitehair – Marshall University – Volleyball
Marshall Whitmer – Georgetown University - Baseball
West Ashley
Jacob DeAntonio - Coker University – Soccer
Brianna Heffner - Erskine College – Competitive Cheerleading
Hobie Meekins – USC-Lancaster – Soccer
Garrick Murray – Florence-Darlington Technical College – Baseball
Alex Smalls – USC-Lancaster - Baseball