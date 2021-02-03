You have permission to edit this article.
College signings around the Lowcountry

Academic Magnet

Isabella Darce - Davidson College - Track and Field

Ashley Ridge

Hampton Smith – Newberry - Football

Berkeley

Myles Walker - Limestone - Football

Jayden Broughton - Benedict - Football

Jayvion Snow - Benedict - Football

Bishop England

Mark Richter - Carroll College - Cross Country

Brandon Head - Berry College - Lacrosse

Kimber Keene - Wofford - Cross Country

Molly Kerr - Erskine - Soccer

Colleton County

Ian Shark - S.C. State - Football

First Baptist

Jaylin Hayward - Charleston Southern - Football

Ramon Kelly - Bluefield State - Football

Amari Jenkins - Newberry - Football

Sevaughn Washington - The Citadel - Football

Fort Dorchester

Jordan Richards - Newberry - Football

Khalid Gadson - Newberry - Football

Keith Desaussure - Newberry - Football

Dwayne Wright- Newberry - Football

Goose Creek

Quinn Tolbert - West Virginia State - Football

Symeon Kennedy - Limestone - Football

Jamarious McClellan - Bluefield State - Football

Malachi Taylor - Coastal Carolina – Football

James Island Charter

Margaret Barfield – Columbia College – Soccer

Julia Beebe – Converse College – Swimming

Katie Beebe – Converse College – Swimming

Nolan Bullard – Brevard College – Football

Amelia Carson – Seton Hall University – Cross Country

Taeven Drayton – Bluefield College – Football

Cohen Gaskins – Converse College – Basketball

Alarie Hodge – College of Charleston – Soccer

Kayla Holseberg – Spartanburg Methodist College – Softball

Ayrton Leichner – Coker University – Baseball

Marvin Matthews – Livingstone College – Football

Blakely Paradis – Presbyterian College – Competitive Cheerleading

Farley Park – Mars Hill University – Softball

Julius Reynolds – Florence-Darlington Technical College – Baseball

Stephen West – Western Carolina University – Baseball

Bailey Wiseman – Converse College – Basketball

Chase Worrill – Limestone University - Baseball

Oceanside Collegiate

Lamar Prioleau - North Carolina A&T - Football

Ethan Baly - North Carolina A&T - Tennis

Chandler Griffin - Erskine - Fishing

Joseph McCormack - Florence-Darlington - Baseball

Philip Simmons

Will Ramey - The Citadel - Football

R.B. Stall

Stefone Smalls – Bluefield State College - Football

Janae Whaley – Coker University - Basketball

Stratford

Demarius Anderson - Newberry - Football

Wando

Estelle Bauer – Nova Southeastern University – Swimming

Brad Brooks – Newberry College – Baseball

Bridger Faber – SUNY Maritime College – Football

Reed Garris – Clemson University – Baseball

Zane Gibson – Indiana Wesleyan University – Football

Matthew Gush - Nova Southeastern University – Swimming

Zach Jennings – Rhodes College – Lacrosse

Gwen Keiser – Presbyterian College – Soccer

Michael Nastro – Winthrop University – Baseball

Taylor Read – Ouachita Baptist University – Soccer

Brynn Whitehair – Marshall University – Volleyball

Marshall Whitmer – Georgetown University - Baseball

West Ashley

Jacob DeAntonio - Coker University – Soccer

Brianna Heffner - Erskine College – Competitive Cheerleading

Hobie Meekins – USC-Lancaster – Soccer

Garrick Murray – Florence-Darlington Technical College – Baseball

Alex Smalls – USC-Lancaster - Baseball

 

 

 

