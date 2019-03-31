BLACKSBURG, VA. — Clemson scored six runs in the first inning and added five runs in the seventh after Virginia Tech rallied to within a run at Union Park to complete a three-game sweep of the Hokies with a 12-9 victory on Sunday.
The No. 24 Tigers (22-6, 9-3 ACC) scored six runs in the first
inning on Bryar Hawkins two-run single, Bo Majkowski’s run-scoring double and Bryce Teodosio’s three-run homer. After Kyle Wilkie lofted a sacrifice fly in the second inning to give Clemson a 7-0 lead, the Hokies (16-12, 4-8) scored two unearned runs in the third without a hit, three runs in the fourth and a run in the fifth to narrow Clemson’s lead to 7-6.
No. 18 Auburn 7, South Carolina 5
COLUMBIA — A six-run second inning from Auburn made the difference as the Tigers (22-6, 6-3 SEC) got past South Carolina at Founders Park.
Ian Jenkins and George Callil each hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, but it wasn’t enough for the Gamecocks (17-11, 2-7), who stranded nine baserunners. Luke Berryhill and Callil each had three hits.
TJ Shook (2-1) took the loss.
High Point 8,
Chas. Southern 2
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Facing a 6-2 deficit, Charleston Southern had an eighth-inning rally unfolding, but High Point was able to hold off the Buccaneers’ comeback bid to take the finale and series in the rubber match.
High Point (11-14, 4-5 Big South) used the long ball early on a windy day to jump out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, smacking two home runs before CSU (10-21, 1-7) could crack the scoreboard on homers by Ryan Stoudemire and Max Ryerson.
CSU senior southpaw Cody Maw took the loss, surrendering five runs in five innings as the wind carried two fly balls over the fence in left for three Panthers runs.
Furman 7,
The Citadel 2
GREENVILLE — David Dunlavey pitched six shutout innings and Jordan Starkes delivered a three-run triple in a five-run sixth that helped carry Furman over The Citadel for a sweep of the three-game SoCon series at Latham Stadium.
The Bulldogs (9-19, 2-4) avoided the shutout in the ninth with a two-out, two-run homer by Ben Peden.
The Citadel’s Dylan Spence (2-2) surrendered six runs, only one of which was earned, on seven hits over six innings.