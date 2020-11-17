College of Charleston's Grant Riller could become school's highest NBA pick

Grant Riller isn’t sure how he'll react Wednesday night if his name is announced during the NBA Draft.

The former College of Charleston star would almost certainly feel a sense of relief, elation and appreciation. Riller knows his journey from Ocoee High School, just outside Orlando, Fla., to the Lowcountry and then the NBA wasn’t made alone. He's had plenty of help along the way.

Riller will think about his parents, who rarely missed a game, his teammates and all the coaches who guided and pushed him to be the player he is today.

It will be the culmination of a lifelong pursuit.

“You can’t get to this point without a lot of help,” Riller said in a telephone interview from Los Angeles. “I’m not sure what I’ll be thinking when I hear my name, I know it will be a surreal feeling for me and my family. There will be a lot of people to thank.”

The 2020 NBA Draft, like the NFL, NHL and Major League Baseball drafts, will be held virtually this year. The draft will be televised on ESPN beginning at 8:30 p.m.

It could take a while for Riller to hear his name called – he is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick – but that’s OK with him.

“As long as I get drafted, I don’t care how long it takes or where I go,” Riller said. “I just want to get that opportunity.”

Riller has been mentioned as an option for the Toronto Raptors with the 29th overall pick. If that happens, he would become the first College of Charleston player drafted in the first round and only the fourth Cougars player ever drafted. Anthony Johnson, who spent 14 seasons in the NBA, was taken with the 39th overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in 1997; Andrew Goudelock, the school's all-time leading scorer, was taken with the 46th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011; and Jarrell Brantley was selected with the 50th overall pick by the Utah Jazz in 2019.

Riller has worked out for the world champion Los Angeles Lakers and about a half-dozen other teams. As a fifth-year senior, Riller, who will turn 24 in February, will be one of the oldest prospects in the draft, which in the age of the coronavirus pandemic could work to his advantage.

“There are some guys that don’t have a lot of film because they haven’t played a lot of games at the collegiate level,” said one NBA scout who asked not to be identified so he could speak freely. “Riller has plenty of games under his belt so there’s not a whole lot of mystery about him. You know what you are getting and that’s important in this draft where there are a lot of unknowns about a lot of the guys.”

Riller finished his college career as the school’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer with 2,474 points. After spending the first three seasons mainly as a shooting guard for the Cougars, he transitioned to more of a point guard role for his final year. He proved to the NBA scouts that he could run a team and distribute the ball to his teammates.

“I had a different role last year, but it was something I wanted to embrace,” Riller said. “I wanted to prove that I could do more than score with the ball. I think that I can play the point and play off the ball in the NBA and I think that’s what separates me from other guys in the draft.”

A 36-percent shooter from 3-point range, Riller can score at all three levels. His touch around the basket and his ability to create his own shot make him an intriguing prospect, according to ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas.

“Grant Riller could be a first-round pick because he can really shoot the ball,” Bilas said. “He is spectacular in pick-and-roll situations. He has a great feel and understanding for how to use screens. He makes really good decisions. He's a very talented player that not only will play in the NBA, but will play in the NBA for a long time because of his skill level.”

Brantley, who played nine games for the Jazz this past season, predicted his former teammate will have a successful career in the NBA.

“There’s no doubt,” Brantley said. “I might be biased, but Grant is a special talent. I’ve seen what guys can do in this league and Grant has that kind of talent. There’s going to be some doubters because he played at the mid-major level, but he’s dealt with doubt before. He’ll be fine.”

Riller will be more than fine if he hears his name called Wednesday night.