College of Charleston's Earl Grant completes what could be his most important recruiting class

The College of Charleston basketball team over the last five years has been to the NCAA Tournament, played in the NIT, won a Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title, played in two CAA Tournament championship games and placed two players, possibly three, on NBA rosters.

From 2016-19, the Cougars averaged 25 wins per season.

The trajectory of the program appeared to be headed back to the mid-1990s when the Cougars made four NCAA Tournament appearances in five years.

But the Cougars stumbled to an uneven 17-14 season this past year, finishing fourth in the CAA, and getting bounced from the conference tournament in the opening round. With all-conference guard Grant Riller headed to the NBA and taking his 2,400 career points with him, this year’s recruiting class could be the most important in Grant’s six-year tenure with the Cougars.

Grant admitted as much before signing three players on Wednesday.

“This is a critical class for us moving forward,” Grant said. “We’ve had a lot of success around here and that’s been predicated on the players we’ve brought in and their high character. I thought we needed to bring in two or three guys that can help this team right away.”

Those guys include a proven scorer, some veteran leadership and a wing player that can play and guard multiple positions.

In all, Grant will have five new faces – D’Avian Houston, RJ Ogom, Cameron Copeland, Payton Willis and Keegan Harvey – next season. Ogom, a 6-5 power forward from Chicago, and Houston, a 6-1 guard from Bellaire, Texas, signed with the Cougars back in November. Copeland, Willis and Harvey signed on Wednesday.

“It’s hard to say how good a class will be until we’ve seen what they can do,” Grant said. “I’m really happy with this class. I think these guys can do some great things and help move the program forward. We didn’t want to bring in all freshmen in this class. We wanted to bring a mixture of mature, experienced guys and young talented guys that can develop."

Grant has been reluctant to bring in transfers. In an era when players change programs about as often and they put on a new pair of basketball shoes, the former Stall High School star built his program on signing and developing high school players. Grant has had just three transfers on his rosters in six years – Sam Miller (Dayton), James Bourne (Winthrop) and Payton Hulsey (Western Kentucky).

Those days are long gone.

The Cougars will have two transfers in this class – Willis, who played for Vanderbilt and Minnesota, and Copeland, a 6-7 small forward that played at McLennan Community College. The hope is that both players can come in and make an immediate impact.

“It’s not that we haven’t looked at transfers in the past, the timing was right this year,” Grant said. “Every year is different, you have different needs. We felt like we needed some older guys. We wanted to bring in two or three guys that can go out and get a basket and score 15, 18 points in a game and that have played in big games before."

Willis nearly came to the Lowcountry after his sophomore season at Vanderbilt in 2018. The 6-4 native of Fayetteville, Ark., took an official visit to Charleston, but ended up picking Minnesota over the Cougars.

“I really liked the culture of the program and the campus,” Willis said. “It was very family-oriented program. I ended up going to Minnesota because it was a bigger stage and because one of my best friends was already on the team.”

Willis started 31 games for the Gophers last season, averaging about nine points a game and shooting 36 percent from 3-point range. He had a career-high 21-point effort against Wisconsin. He is expected to pick up the scoring slack left by Riller’s departure.

“Payton is a big guard that can play any perimeter position,” Grant said. “He does a little bit of everything. He is a scorer, shoots the three, finishes at the rim and can create his own shot. He is very efficient with taking care of the ball and passing to make his teammates better.”

Copeland averaged 13 points a game for the Highlanders this past season and picked the Cougars over Alabama-Birmingham.

“I can do everything – shoot, score, defend, pass. I’m a basketball player,” Copeland said. “I can play four positions."

The 6-11 Harvey is an intriguing player. The native of Australia needs to add some bulk and muscle, but he can score from anywhere on the court.

"Keegan is a very unique player because of his size and shooting ability,” Grant said. “He has a great feel for the game. His combination of size and skill will allow him to play inside and out."

Ogom, Harvey and redshirt freshman Dontavius King will give the Cougars three young post players.

“We were able to sign some very talented young players that hopefully people down the road will wonder how we got such good players here,” Grant said. “This class was a blend of players that will fit in with the players we already have in the program.”

Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern signed Melvin Edwards Jr. and Ja’Quavian Florence on Wednesday.

Edwards Jr. and Florence join Emorie Knox, who signed back in November, in the Buccaneers' recruiting class.

“We are very blessed to recruit three players like Emorie, Melvin and Ja’Quavian,” said head coach Barclay Radebaugh. “We met every roster need and signed our top target at every position. I’m beyond excited about what these three will bring to our team.”

Edwards Jr. is a 6-6 forward from Carrollton, Ga., who averaged 18.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 1.8 assists at Carrollton High School. The 6-4 Florence averaged 23.3 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.4 steals at South Atlanta High School.