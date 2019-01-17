Marquise Pointer isn’t the kind of player that backs down from a challenge.
On the contrary, the College of Charleston point guard embraces a good challenge and few will be more difficult than this weekend’s matchups against two of the Colonial Athletic Association’s top players in Northeastern’s Vasa Pusica and Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman.
The Cougars (14-4, 3-2 in CAA) will embark on their biggest road trip of the season when they travel to Boston to face Northeastern (9-8, 3-2) on Thursday night and then head to Long Island, N.Y. to take on Hofstra Saturday afternoon.
“We know it’s going to be a tough road trip,” Pointer said.
The last time Charleston fans saw Pusica was during the CAA championship game at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Cougars rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to win, but Pusica dropped 30 points on the Cougars, making 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range with defenders draped all over him. Pointer, along with Cameron Johnson, who graduated last year, took turns trying to defend the native of Serbia.
“He hit some big shots and had a great game,” Pointer said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”
Wright-Foreman is the reigning CAA player of the year and is averaging 32.6 points in five league games this season. He has scored 20 or more points in 16 of 18 games and ranks third nationally with 26.9 points per game.
Wright-Foreman is currently riding a 71-game double-digit scoring streak, which is the second-longest active streak in Division I. A season ago, Wright-Foreman’s 755 total points were the seventh-most in CAA history and his scoring average (24.4 ppg) was the highest by a CAA player since 2006-07.
Those numbers don’t phase Pointer.
“You want to keep them in front of you, keep them contained and contest every shot,” Pointer said. “My goal is to make them take as many tough shots as possible. If we do that, we can live with them making a couple of tough shots. If they make a tough shot, you just shake their hand and say good job. I’m a competitor so I welcome the challenge. It’s a way to measure yourself against the best players in the conference. I like to get after people.”
Charleston’s Grant Riller, who is second in the CAA in scoring with 21.8 points a game, said Pusica and Wright-Foremen are among the top two playmakers in the league.
“They are both great players,” Riller said. “They can score on all three levels and as a defender you’ve got to know that they are going to make tough shots even with good defense. You can’t get down on yourself when that happens. Just make him make more tough shots than easy shots.”
Riller is confident that Pointer and freshman point guard Zep Jasper will make Pusica and Wright-Foremen work for every point.
“They both move laterally so well and they’ve got good speed and very active hands,” Riller said. “They are just pests all over the place. They are hard to deal with for 40 minutes.”
Northeastern coach Bill Coen is equally concerned about Riller and senior forward Jarrell Brantley, who is averaging 19.3 points and eight rebounds per game.
“I think they have two of the top five players in the league that present really tough matchups,” Coen said. “Riller is as good as any guard in the league. He’s a tremendous finisher. He reminds me of Kyrie Irving in the way he finishes around the rim. He has a way of creating angles and finishing over big people.
“Brantley is a matchup nightmare with his strength, athleticism and skillset. He’s an inside-outside guy and he’s really tough to match up with. It’s easy to see why Charleston is so successful with those two guys in their lineup.”
After back-to-back losses to James Madison and Drexel, College of Charleston coach Earl Grant was happy to see his team return to their defensive ways in a 71-58 win over Delaware on Saturday.
“We looked like we were playing Charleston basketball again,” Grant said. “We guarded at a high level. We didn’t give up easy baskets. We had the right spirit on the floor.
"We got humbled a little bit against James Madison and Drexel and we had to revert back to who we were. We got back to our true identity. ”
A year ago, the Cougars were able to beat both Northeastern and Hofstra on the road. It was the start of their push to the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999.
“I think that road trip gave us a lot of momentum going into the rest of the year,” Riller said. “Hopefully, we can go up there and do it again.”