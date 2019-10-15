From the very first day of the first tournament this fall, College of Charleston women’s golf coach Jamie Futrell knew this team was special.

There was something about this group — a confidence, a swagger — that past teams didn’t possess.

The field for the Cougar Classic held at Yeamans Hall Golf Club in September was packed with traditional powers from across the Southeast. Among the teams were Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Arkansas and Florida — all ranked in the top 15 of Golfweek’s women’s team college rankings this season.

But that didn’t seem to intimidate the Cougars, who finished seventh in the 54-hole tournament, beating the likes of Auburn, Tennessee, N.C. State and tying nationally ranked Florida State.

“They know they are good, but not in a bad way,” Futrell said of his team. “They know they can go out and compete with top 20 teams and Power 5 schools and go, ‘Yeah we can do this, we can beat these guys.' They don’t step up on the tee box and think they’ve got to be perfect.”

Senior Victoria Huskey finished the Cougar Classic tied for seventh with a 5-under-par 211 and was just a shot off the lead after firing a first-round 66, tying a school record.

“That was a fun tournament,” Huskey said. “It’s usually one of the biggest ones of the season for us. I think we were all confident going in and to do as well as we did kind of sent the message that all our hard work was paying off.”

The Cougars shot up to No. 24 in the rankings, the highest in program history. Charleston's previous best was a No. 26 ranking in 2013.

“It wasn’t a shock what they did in that tournament,” Futrell said. “I wasn’t surprised, I don’t think anyone on our team was surprised at the result. This group can compete against pretty much anyone.”

Two weeks later, the Cougars set a school record with a 54-hole team total of 11-under par 841, winning the Elon Invitational. It marked Futrell’s 28th victory with the Cougars.

Futrell said the team's depth is what makes it special. On any given day, one of five starters can shoot the lowest score. Tindal leads the team with a 71.33 stroke average and claimed her second career tournament win as the individual medalist at the Elon Invitational.

“Everyone on the team loves the game this year and they are putting it as their priority,” said junior Jodee Tindal of Rock Hill. “We all can go low, and when someone goes low it inspires everyone else to go low, too.”

“Top to bottom, we’re just rock solid,” Futrell said. “That’s what makes us so good.”

Futrell, who is in his 24th season as the Cougars' head coach, said the next goal is to win the Colonial Athletic Association tournament and qualify for the NCAA regionals in the spring.

“I think eventually this will be the best team I’ve ever had here,” Futrell said. “Someone different has been the best player for us in each tournament and that’s when you know you have something special.”

Huskey and Tindall are convinced the Cougars are good enough to make it to the national tournament in May, a feat that the program has never achieved.

“If we’re playing well, I think we’ve got the team to do it,” Tindal said.