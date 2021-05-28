College of Charleston wins twice to stay alive at CAA baseball tournament

Staff and wire reports
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Harrison Hawkins launched a two-run moonshot and Landon Choboy followed three batters later with a three-run homer in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 deadlock, and Ty Good stifled Elon over six innings of relief work to lead College of Charleston to a 6-2 win over the Phoenix in an elimination game May 28 Colonial Athletic Association Championship.
The Cougars (27-24) beat William & Mary 8-3 earlier in the day to stay alive.
Hawkins’ blast in the sixth against Elon snapped a 1-1 tie. Choboy’s home run made it 6-1.
Good, pitching in relief of starter Zach Williams, worked out of several jams over the next three innings with a key double play in the seventh before stranding the bases loaded in the eighth with a strikeout and a liner to first. Good held Elon to one run on five hits and struck out three over six innings to earn his second win of the tournament.
Ari Sechopoulos turned in his 13th multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-4 effort.
Against William & Mary, freshman left-hander Connor Campbell tossed the first complete game of his career.
Trotter Harlan put the Cougars ahead early with a solo homer in the top of the third.Charleston broke a 2-2 deadlock with four two-out runs in the seventh to take a 6-2 lead.
Sechopoulos went 3 for 5 with two singles and a key two-run double in the seventh. Jared Kirven came through in the clutch with an RBI single in the sixth and drove in another run in the ninth. Donald Hansis launched his fourth homer of the season with a solo shot to right in the eighth.
The Cougars will face the loser of tonight’s game between No. 1 Northeastern and No. 2 UNC Wilmington at 1 p.m. on May 29.
SEC
Mississippi 4, Vanderbilt 1
HOOVER, Ala. — Tyler Myers pitched seven-plus innings to outduel Vanderbilt star Jack Leiter in a Southeastern Conference Tournament elimination game.
The fifth-seeded Rebels (41-18) face top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Arkansas on May 29 in the semifinals.
The Commodores (40-15) chased Myers in the eighth, loading the bases with nobody out. But they only produced one run out of the threat as reliever Brandon Johnson got a run-scoring double-play and an inning-ending grounder after giving up an infield single.
Johnson pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his first save.
Mississippi scored two runs off Leiter (8-3) in the second inning with help from a hit batter and two walks. Leiter, one of Major League Baseball’s top draft prospects, allowed three runs, two earned, in 62/3 innings.
The Rebels added Kevin Graham’s solo homer in the eighth.
Tennessee 11, Alabama 0 (7)
HOOVER, Ala. — Luc Lipcius and Evan Russell both hit two-run homers and Tennessee rolled to an 11-0 victory over Alabama in an elimination game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The second-seeded Volunteers (44-15) advance to face No. 6 Florida in the semifinals.
Liam Spence and Max Ferguson pushed the lead into double digits with solo homers in the sixth. Lipcius also had an RBI single.
Blade Tidwell (8-3) allowed just two hits in six shutout innings, striking out five.
ACC
Virginia 14, Notre Dame 1
CHARLOTTE — Zack Gelof went 3 for 5 with five RBIs, Jake Gelof scored three runs, and No. 8 seed Virginia hit four homers in a rout of top-seeded Notre Dame to advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals.
The Cavaliers (29-22), who will play Duke, scored five runs in the second and ninth innings to help build a 14-0 lead.
Andrew Abbott (8-5) struck out nine in 61/3 scoreless innings.
Zack Gelof and Nic Kent each hit their seventh home run of the season. Kent, Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof all homered in the second, and Zack Gelof’s three-run shot came in the fifth for a 9-0 lead.
Florida State 6, Miami 3 (6)
CHARLOTTE — Jonah Scolaro struck out Anthony Vilar in the ninth to strand the bases loaded and No. 5 seed Florida State completed a season sweep of Miami (32-19) with a victory in the ACC Tournament.
Parker Messick (7-2) allowed just two runs in five innings, striking out seven for Florida State (30-22).
The game was halted in the middle of the sixth, with Florida State up 5-2, due to rain.