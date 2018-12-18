Jarrell Brantley played just three minutes in the first half Tuesday night against Siena and did not score a point or attempt a single shot.
The 6-7, 260-pound senior more than made up it in the second half.
Brantley scored 23 points, all coming in the second half, and Grant Riller added 19 points as College of Charleston cruised past Siena, 83-58, Tuesday night at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y.
It was the seventh straight win for the Cougars, who improved to 10-2 on the season. The Saints fell to 4-7.
Brantley was a perfect 8 of 8 from the floor, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range and made both of his free throws over the final 17 minutes of the game. He added five rebounds, three assists, a steal and block shot for good measure.
Brantley, who came in averaging 20.2 points per game, moved past Tony White Jr. and Marion Busby into ninth on the program’s career scoring list with 1,519 points.
“I thought about putting Jarrell back in after he picked up his second foul, but you never know what’s going to happen,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “I knew in the second half he’d have some energy and he did. He played really well. He didn’t miss a shot and played good defense. Obviously, it worked out for us.”
Grant was concerned about a hangover after the Cougars emotional win 83-79 win over VCU on Saturday at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.
“The VCU game took a lot out of all of us.” Grant said. “There was a lot of energy put into that game. Leaving and going straight to Siena and battling the cold weather. It was a really good performance by our guys. We executed the game plan. We did what we wanted to do and I was just happy that we were able to get the win.”
Riller hit a 3-pointer, Brevin Galloway made a layup and Zep Jasper added another 3 to make it 22-17 midway through the first half. Charleston led the rest of the way.
The Cougars took a five-point lead into halftime and Brantley scored the first seven points in a 9-0 run that extended the lead to 49-32 when Jaylen McManus made a layup with 12:36 to go in the game.
Galloway turned in his sixth double-figure scoring game this season finishing with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
Trending Up
- The Cougars shot a season-high 61.5 percent from the field, including a season-best 58.8 percent from the 3-point range at Siena. They also made the second-most three-pointers in a single game this season with 10 including a career-high five from Brantley.
“I know we’re a good shooting team,” Grant said. “We kind of got off to a slow start this season shooting the ball, but we’ve picked it up here lately.”
- The Cougars 3-point shooting defense was equally as good. Siena came into the game shooting better than 38% from 3-point range. The Saints got a couple of late 3-pointers when the game had already been decided, but were just nine of 36 (25 percent) from 3-point range against the Cougars.
“We knew that they (Siena) could make threes and we talked about the fact that they shoot 30 attempts a game from three and make nine threes a game, but nine times three is 27 points and it’s not enough,” Grant said. “If they make them, don’t overreact. Just make sure you don’t give up layups. Just continue to contest the threes. We knew we needed to defend well on this road trip to have a chance to win. We did that, but we also had some good offense as well.”
Trending Down
- The Cougars had as many assists (9) as turnover (9) against the Saints.
- With seven straight wins and back-to-back road victories, including one on Saturday against VCU, there’s not a whole lot to complain about.
Coming up
The Cougars return home Friday night to face Coastal Carolina beginning at 7 p.m. at TD Arena. It’s the final non-conference game for Charleston, which will take an eight-day break before opening up its Colonial Athletic Association play on the road against UNC Wilmington on Dec. 29.