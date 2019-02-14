When Grant Riller saw that Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman dropped 48 points on William & Mary this past Saturday, the College of Charleston junior guard could only shake his head and smile.
Riller got on Instagram and typed out a few quick words of congratulations to Wright-Foremen on his record-setting night.
“I’ve gotten to know Justin over the years and I’ve got a lot respect for him as a person and as a player, he’s good people,” Riller said. “Anytime he has a big game or I have one, we usually reach out to each other.”
The feeling is mutual.
“Grant’s a great player, a great scorer and there’s a lot respect between us,” Wright-Foreman said.
Riller and Wright-Foreman will have to put their budding friendship on hold for a few hours Thursday night when College of Charleston (20-6, 9-4 in CAA) faces Hofstra at TD Arena. This is a big week for the Cougars, who will also take on Northeastern and senior guard Vasa Pusica on Saturday. Hofstra (21-4, 11-1) and Northeastern (15-8, 9-3) are ahead of the Cougars in the CAA standings.
Thursday night’s game will feature the CAA’s top two scorers in Wright-Foreman (26.0 ppg) and Riller (21.2 ppg). It’s a big enough matchup to attract nearly a dozen NBA scouts to the Lowcountry to see Wright-Foreman, Riller and Cougars senior forward Jarrell Brantley.
“You try to push that stuff out of your mind and just play your game,” Wright-Foreman said. “Thinking about the scouts can be a distraction because that might change the way you play. You might try to do too much when you should really just go out there play your game.
"I know they’re not just there looking at me, they’re looking at Brantley and Riller, too, so I won’t try to do anything out of character.”
Wright-Foreman is a legitimate NBA prospect, projected by some mock drafts to be taken late in the first round. The 6-3 native of Queens, N.Y,. thought about leaving school a year early last summer, but decided it was best to return for his senior season.
“I had a talk with my mom and a change of heart,” said Wright-Foreman, who put his name in the NBA draft before the decided to return to school in May. “She wanted me to come back and finish my education. I wanted to stay home, so my family and friends could come watch me play another year. I wanted to get better.”
Wright-Foreman, who has 18 career 30-point games, can score at all three levels, so stopping him is not an option, College of Charleston guard Marquise Pointer said.
“He can hit the three, he’s got a really good mid-range game and he can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim,” Pointer said. “We we’ll try and contest every shot and make it hard on him to score, but he's going to make some shots and you just have to live with that.”
Like Wright-Foreman, Riller can score points in bunches.
“You can’t let him get going or it’ll be a long night for us,” Wright-Foreman said.
Wright-Foreman and Riller are not known as trash-talkers around the league, but that doesn’t mean the two won’t exchange words during the game, especially when they get hot.
“It’s part of the game and it’s out of respect,” Riller said. “If he hits a couple of shots, he’s going to let me know and if I hit some shots, I’ll probably say something. I think we bring out the best in each other.”
Wright-Foreman is coming off the best game of his career, tying a school record against William & Mary. Wright-Foreman was 16 of 24 from the floor, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range in the 93-87 victory.
“I still can’t believe it happened, but the credit goes to my teammates, they got me the ball,” Wright-Foreman said. “I’m really at a loss of words to describe what happened, it’s almost like it happened to someone else.”
Wright-Foreman won’t be the only headache for the Cougars' defense this week. Pusica poured in 30 points in last year’s CAA championship game at the North Charleston Coliseum. The 6-5 Serbian nearly single-handedly led the Huskies past Charleston in the title game. Like Riller, Wright-Foreman and Brantley, Pusica was a first-team All-CAA preseason selection.
“Pusica is a really good player, really patient and looks to get everyone involved,” Pointer said. “Wright-Foreman is more of a scorer where as (Pusica) is probably more of a passer first. He can score when he wants to. We’ll have the same strategy against him, contest every shot and make him work for every point.”
Pusica got a little revenge earlier in the season when the Huskies beat Charleston, 69-60, on Jan. 17 in Boston. Pusica led the Huskies with 21 points.
“It was a very satisfying win, especially after losing in the championship game last year,” Pusica said. “I think everyone was looking forward to that game after what happened last year. I know I never want to feel that way again.”