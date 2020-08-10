College of Charleston suspends all fall sports due to coronavirus

The dominoes across college athletics continued to fall on Monday as College of Charleston became the latest school to suspend its fall sports programs.

Men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country will continue to train and practice for what school officials hope will be a spring season. The Cougars' men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, sailing and equestrian also will not compete during the fall portion of those teams' schedules.

The school’s winter sports, which include men’s and women’s basketball, are still scheduled to play. The Cougars men’s basketball team is set to open the season on Nov. 10 against South Carolina State at TD Arena.

The NCAA Board of Governors issued a statement last week listing specific requirements for NCAA Division I, II and III schools to be able to participate in fall sports. The NCAA left it up to each division to decide on holding regular-seasons and postseason tournaments. To hold a national championship tournament, the division needed to have at least 50 percent of eligible institutions participate and have a decision in place on fall sports by Aug. 21.

The schools must also have a strict return-to-sport medical protocol and testing in place.

“The safety and well-being of our coaches, student-athletes and staff remains a top priority for us,” said College of Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts. “With the increased concern around the country and amongst the Colonial Athletic Association-member schools to postpone fall sports competition, we remain hopeful our coaches and student-athletes will have the opportunity to pursue championships in the spring.”

Classes are scheduled to begin in an online environment for all College of Charleston students on Aug. 25, with a return to in-person classes on campus scheduled for Sept. 14.