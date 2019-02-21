WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Midway through the first half it looked like the College of Charleston was going to end its losing streak against William & Mary at Kaplan Arena.
Since joining the Colonial Athletic Association back in 2013, the Cougars have come to Kaplan Arena on the campus of William & Mary five times and five times they've made the seven-hour bus ride back to the Lowcountry with a loss. It’s the only CAA arena where the Cougars have to record a victory.
The Cougars will have to wait another year to end the streak.
Nathan Knight scored 30 points and Matt Milon added 27 points to lead William & Mary past College of Charleston, 86-84, in overtime before an announced crowd of 3,658 Thursday night at Kaplan Arena.
The Cougars (21-8, 10-6 in CAA) had plenty of chances to put the game away in the first half, or even send it into a second overtime, but failed to make the play when it mattered most.
Jarrell Brantley, who was brilliant all night with 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, missed a free throw that would have tied the game with 7.5 seconds to play in overtime and Grant Riller’s 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have won the game hit the back of the rim as the William & Mary students ran onto the court to celebrate a win over last year’s CAA champs.
“It would have been nice to finally get a win in this place,” said Brantley, a senior, who is 0-4 at Kaplan. “It’s a hard place to play, so I’m sure they’ll have some struggles in here for years to come, but eventually we’ll get it done.”
Trailing 85-82 with under 20 seconds to play, Brantley drove the lane and somehow muscled in a shot that closed to gap to a single poi pc-022219-sp-williamandmary nt, 85-84, with 7.5 seconds to play. He was fouled on the play, but his free throw shot missed and Knight hauled down the rebound and was fouled.
“I missed the free throw, no excuse, I want to be in that position again because next time I know I’ll make it,” Brantley said. “We went through a lot this game, we got up pretty big in the first half, but couldn’t put them away. Give them credit. Hopefully, this will help our team grow. It’s better for it to happen now than in March during the tournament.”
Knight hit one of two free throws and the Cougars could have won the game on Riller’s 3-point attempt from about 30-feet out. But Riller's shot was too long and hit the back of the rim.
“We told them during the timeout, if its’ a miss, go,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “We had four seconds left, so time to get the ball down the floor and get to the rim. Once Grant got the ball there was about three seconds left. I thought he could have gotten a little closer, but we got a good shot off. It was on the rim. It had a chance and he’s the guy we want with the ball with a chance to win the game.”
The Cougars led by as many as 15 points in the first half, but a 7-0 run from William & Mary to end the half closed the gap to 42-34 at halftime.
“They made a run at us and we knew they’d do that,” Grant said. “They always do that at home. We were a little undisciplined on defense, maybe took a couple of chances to make a steal when we shouldn’t have and they made us pay when we gambled.”
Riller had 15 points at halftime, but didn’t see the ball as much in the second half.
“I think they paid more attention to him,” Grant said. “They played more of a soft trap on him to take the ball out of his hands.”
Trending Up
- The Cougars continue to get solid play off their bench from Sam Miller.
Miller, a transfer from Dayton, had his best night in a Cougars uniform with 14 points and three rebounds.
“Sam played really well for us, he made shots around the basket, he was physical so I’m glad to see him step up and do some good things,” Grant said. “I thought Jarrell did a great job of finding his teammates and Sam was main beneficiary of those passes.”
- The Cougars bench outscored the Tribe’s bench, 25-6.
“We thought coming in that our bench was going to be a factor for us,” Grant said. “We’re kind of settled on our rotation so the guys know what to expect.”
Trending Down
- The Cougars committed 17 turnovers, many of them unforced.
The 17 turnovers led to 16 points from the Tribe.
“We had way too many unforced turnovers,” Grant said. “Too many miscues to win a game like this. Our offense was good all night, except the turnovers. We fumbled the ball too many times. That’s a big part of why we lost and a big part of normally what keeps us in games, taking care of the ball. It’s uncharacteristic for us. It was a big deal.”
- The Cougars defense gambled too many times on the perimeter that led to open looks for the Tribe.
“We were a little undisciplined,” Grant said. “We took some chances and when we didn’t get the steal, they made us pay.”
Coming Up
It’s the final road trip of the season for the Cougars. Charleston will face Elon Saturday night beginning at 7 p.m. in the final road game of the year.