College of Charleston snaps four-game losing streak; Galloway keys comeback

Brevin Galloway’s confidence never wavered.

Galloway’s been like that since he was a kid when he first picked up a basketball and started shooting at an iron hoop near his house in Anderson.

The College of Charleston shooting guard had been in a horrendous shooting slump the last two weeks. On Saturday against UNC Wilmington, the 6-2 junior had missed all nine shots from 3-point range. He had made just four of his last 24 from 3-point range, dating to a game against Elon almost three weeks ago.

At halftime of Thursday night’s game against Delaware, Galloway had missed the only two shots he attempted and was scoreless at halftime. His first two shots of the second half didn’t look much better and it appeared that Galloway would continue to be mired in a shooting funk.

Then midway through the second half, with College of Charleston trailing by 12 points, Galloway was fouled going to the basket. He made a free throw. Two possessions later he made a short jumper and nailed a 3-pointer 30 seconds later.

Galloway finished with 19 points, all coming in the second half, and Grant Riller scored a game-high 24 points to lead College of Charleston past Delaware, 80-71, Thursday night before a crowd of 3,762 at TD Arena.

The Cougars (16-3, 10-7 in CAA) snapped a four-game losing streak and played like the team that had been picked to finish second in the Colonial Athletic Association during the preseason. The Cougars swept the season series from the Blue Hens, which dropped to 20-10 and 10-7.

“I don’t have a shortage of confidence as a player, I never have and I never will,” said Galloway, who was four of five from 3-point range in the second half. “My shot might be off sometimes, but I always believe the next one is going in. I never have that doubt in my mind that I can’t make a run. I’m always going to have that killer mentality.

"I’ve got a short memory and I realized things can’t get any worse. You’ve just got to keep playing. It’s been a rough four weeks for the team and for me personally, but the coaches and my teammates believe in me. I’ve got to be myself out there and thankfully I was able to knock down some shots.”

Normally, Riller has been the hero for the Cougars and certainly he did his share with 15 second-half points, but it was Galloway’s shooting that got the Cougars back into the game trailing by double digits.

“Brevin is a shooter,” College of Charleston coach Earl Grant said. “We need him to be who he is. Last year, we didn’t ask him to be a shooter. His freshman year we didn’t ask him to score. This year, we need him to score.”

Trailing by three points at halftime, Grant stressed to Galloway that he needed to drive the ball to the basket and continue his smothering defense on Nate Darling, the Blue Hens' top offensive threat.

“Brevin got a couple of deflections, he scored in transition and that kind of got him going,” Grant said. “Brevin normally guards the other team’s top guard. We needed him to defend Darling.”

After two Darling free throws that gave the Blue Hens a 63-58 advantage, the Cougars finally began to find an offensive rhythm. Sam Miller, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, knocked down a 3. Zep Jasper nailed another from the corner and was fouled, completing a four-point play.

Riller made a short jumper and then finished off the 13-0 run with a dagger 3-pointer that gave the Cougars a 71-63 lead with 1:20 to play.

It’s been three weeks since the Cougars could celebrate a victory.

“It was just nice to win again,” Riller said. “It feels good. Obviously, we’ve been going through a rough patch the last couple of weeks. We just keep grinding and kept focusing on what we need to focus on. We’ve got a lot of guys that believe in each other. It was good to finally celebrate.”

Coming up

The Cougars will face Drexel on Saturday in the regular-season finale at TD Arena. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

“We need to enjoy this one for tonight and then come back ready for that quick turnaround,” Grant said.