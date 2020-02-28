College of Charleston seniors play final home game years after taking 'leap of faith'

He was the first recruit to say yes to Earl Grant and to the program the new basketball coach at College of Charleston was in the process of building.

What Grant will remember most about Grant Riller isn’t the 2,400-plus points he scored during his career. It isn’t the buzzer beater he sank against William & Mary or the trips to the NIT or NCAA Tournament.

Grant will always remember that his talented shooting guard was the first recruit to believe in him as a head coach. To believe in his vision for what the program could become. Charleston was in the midst of a 9-24 season, but Riller still had faith in the first-year head coach.

Riller and fellow seniors Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller will play their final games at TD Arena on Saturday against Drexel. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

“Grant was my first recruit, the first guy that said he was going to College of Charleston, so yeah, that’s significant,” Grant said. “Obviously, it’s significant for all of those seniors, but for him to say yes to me, yes to the College of Charleston was kind of a leap of faith.”

Riller, who is the school’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer with 2,423 career points, said the College of Charleston has felt like home and his teammates like a second family.

“I come from a very family-oriented background so having a family atmosphere when I was choosing a school was a big priority for me,” Riller said. “College of Charleston has been nothing but an extended family for me. I’m so grateful that I’ve had this opportunity to play here.”

The loyalty that Grant showed Riller has been reciprocated over the years. Riller had chances to leave Charleston to play for Power 5 schools or leave for the NBA draft last summer.

He chose to stay.

“For him to be here for five years, to be loyal to this program, I think says a lot about who he is as a person,” Grant said “He didn’t look to transfer, he didn’t test the NBA draft last May, that’s special.”

There have been so many memorable moments during his career — playing against Auburn in the NCAA Tournament as a sophomore, scoring 43 points last year against Hofstra at TD Arena — but the one that stands out most for Riller is beating Northeastern in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament final at the North Charleston Coliseum in 2018. The Cougars were down as many as 17 points in the second half, but came roaring back to win the game in overtime to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years.

“It’s an easy one to pick just because of the game and how far we got down and how we showed crazy resiliency,” Riller said. “We had to crawl our way back into the game and to do it in Charleston in front of our fans is something that I’ll never forget.”

While Riller will be in the spotlight for most Cougars fans, McManus and Miller have certainly done their share for the program.

The smooth shooting McManus is having his best season and has become a fixture in the starting lineup as a senior.

“I think I’ll miss my teammates and the coaches the most,” said McManus, who is averaging a career-high 8.4 points a game. “The relationships I’ve built over the years. That’s what I cherish and I’ll take that with me the rest of my life. I’ll miss them more than anything.”

Miller, who transferred from Dayton two years ago, is the Cougars' top 3-point shooter, making better than 41 percent of his shots from long distance.

“I was looking for a family and I found it here,” Miller said. “We have a really close team. I’ve got a really great group of friends. I’ve never been on a team where we’ve been as good of friends as we are.”