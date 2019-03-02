There was just no way Jarrell Brantley was going to lose in his final game at TD Arena.
The Columbia native all but willed College of Charleston past UNC Wilmington in the second half Saturday afternoon in his last home game.
Brantley finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, his 12th double-double of the season and the 35th of his career, and Grant Riller added 22 points to lead the Cougars past UNC Wilmington, 70-61, Saturday before a near sellout crowd of 4,898 at TD Arena.
The Cougars (23-8, 12-6) will take on Drexel next Sunday night (March 10) in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Cougars are the defending CAA Tournament champions.
Brantley will finish his career as one of just two players in program history that has scored more than 1,800 points and pulled down more than 900 rebounds. Brantley was one of three seniors to be honored during the Cougars annual Senior Day ceremony.
“It’s bittersweet,” Brantley said. “I’m grateful though. I’ve had a lot of great memories here and had some tough ones, too. Charleston has allowed me to grow in an amazing way. I will always be grateful for it. It’s a good feeling that this would be the last game (a win against UNCW). I’ve come so far, but at the same time, it’s a little tough knowing that I never will able to put that uniform on or give my all for our team in this gym.”
Brantley wasn’t the only senior to go out in style. Nick Harris had eight points and three rebounds, while Marquise Pointer had five points, five rebounds and five assists.
“We wanted to get the win not only for Jarrell Brantley, but Nick and Marquise, too, all the seniors,” Riller said. “We wanted to come out here, play hard and let them leave TD Arena in a positive manner. It’s good we got the win for them and it’s good we got the win heading into March (and the CAA Tourney).”
The Cougars, which led 39-30 at halftime, took control of the game from the opening tipoff, quickly building a double-digit lead.
But the Seahawks answered in the second half, tying the game twice, before Brantley scored seven of 12 points during a 10-4 run that put the game out of reach.
“We came out a little bit flat in the second half, I don’t know why,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “They made a run and Jarrell really helped us reestablish us in the second half. Jarrell made a couple of big plays, not only scoring the ball, but making plays in the gap. We fed him the ball a couple of times in the middle of the second half and he delivered for us every time. We just hope we get to coach him deep into March.”
Trending Up
- The Cougars dominated the paint. Charleston more than doubled the Seahawks in the paint, outscoring Wilmington, 42-20.
Not only did Brantley have his way, but Riller was able to get to the rim almost at will. Jaylen McManus and Nick Harris had their moments as the Cougars had 16 second-chance points.
“Those are hustle plays for us,” Brantley said. “We want to own the paint and own the rim.”
- The Seahawks came into the game shooting 36 percent from 3-point range and making eight 3-pointers per game.
Wilmington finished with nine 3-pointers, but had to work for it, making just nine of 24 attempts (24 percent).
“We want to contest every 3-point shot and Wilmington is a team that can make them in bunches,” Grant said. “We wanted to extend the defense and contest as many shots as we could.”
Trending Down
- Three-point shooting. The last two weeks, the Cougars had been shooting much better from distance, but struggled against the Seahawks.
Charleston was just 3 of 14 from 3-point range and at one point missed 10 straight shots from distance.
“We had some open looks, but they didn’t fall,” Grant said. “You are going to have bad shooting games, that why it’s so important to defend and rebound.”
Coming up
The Cougars, the third seed, will take on sixth-seeded Drexel in the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament Sunday night (March 10) beginning at 8:30 p.m.