RICHMOND, Va. – There were turnovers, way too many turnovers, missed free throws and ill-advised fouls for College of Charleston down the stretch against Virginia Commonwealth University on Saturday afternoon.
But there was also Grant Riller, Jarrell Brantley and key shots in the closing minutes from Marquise Pointer and Zep Jasper. And most important for the Cougars, there was a College of Charleston road victory against a quality opponent.
Riller scored 30 points and Brantley added 26 points and 17 rebounds to lead College of Charleston past VCU 83-79 before a sellout crowd of 7,637 at The Siegel Center.
It was the sixth straight victory for the Cougars (9-2), who recorded a second win over an Atlantic-10 opponent in the last month. The Rams fell to 7-4.
“This is one of those games that you want on your schedule,” Brantley said. “VCU is a (NCAA) Tournament team. I think it was good for us to come up here and get a road kill. I’m sure a lot of people didn’t respect us coming into this game, but I think with these kinds of wins, we’re showing that we’re better than people think.”
VCU fans, which have sold out The Siegel Center for 123 straight games, certainly left impressed as they filed silently out of the arena after the loss. The Rams' fanbase is more than familiar with the Colonial Athletic Association, a conference the Cougars play in and one VCU played in for nearly three decades. After advancing to the Final Four in 2011, the Rams jumped to the A-10.
“Hopefully, the CAA gets a little bit of respect now after this game,” Brantley said.
The Cougars appeared to be nervous in the opening minutes, missing shots and turning over the ball. The Rams' defensive pressure forced the Cougars into some uncharacteristic turnovers. But an 11-2 run midway through the opening half seemed to settle things down.
“We had some young guys that had not played in this kind of hostile environment, and we knew we might have some jitters early on,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “We had to work our way through it and find a rhythm and we finally did.”
It helped having Brantley and Riller, who the Rams had no answer for all afternoon. Riller sliced through the Rams' defense at will, especially in the second half.
“I think we kept things a little more simple in the second half,” Brantley said. “We were trying to attack their press when we had the opportunity, and Grant was just carving up their defense, but like I’ve said all along, he’s one of the best scorers in the country.”
After struggling against Power-5 conference opponents LSU and Oklahoma State, Riller was 10 of 14 from the floor and 3 of 4 from 3-point range against the Rams. Brantley dominated the paint, grabbing a season-high 17 rebounds, including 14 on the defensive end.
“Jarrell had another great game, but he’s been so consistent for us all season,” Grant said.
Trending up
- Marquise Pointer. Playing in only his second game of the season, Pointer finished with seven points, two rebounds and three assists. He had five turnovers, but he hit a crucial 3-pointer with 5:05 to play after the Rams had cut a double-digit lead to a one-possession game.
Pointer missed the entire preseason and the first nine games of the season with an elbow injury.
“Marquise is a winner,” Grant said. “He just makes big plays for us. He’s still trying to get back into game shape, but he came in and gave us some big minutes.”
- Zep Jasper. Jasper, a redshirt freshman, finished with 13 points and played tough defense against the Rams' top guards.
“He hit some big shots, especially in the first half that got us back into the game,” Grant said.
Trending down
- Turnovers. The Cougars came in averaging just more than 10 turnovers a game but finished with a season-high 24 against the Rams.
“We did some uncharacteristic things, especially in the final two minutes,” Grant said. “We turned the ball over, and we’ve got to clean that up, but the good thing is, it’s a teachable moment for us and it’s after a win. We didn’t play our best basketball and we beat a good team on the road, that’s what I’m encouraged about.”
- Full-court press. The Rams' full-court press disrupted the Cougars all afternoon. Not just the 24 turnovers, but the Cougars were getting into the their offense late in the shot clock.
Coming up
The Cougars will travel to Albany, N.Y, to face Siena on Tuesday night before returning to the Lowcountry for the final non-conference game of the season against Coastal Carolina on Friday night at TD Arena.