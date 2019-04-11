College of Charleston assistant basketball coach Quinton Ferrell is going home.
Ferrell, who has been on the Cougars’ staff since 2014, was named the head basketball coach at Presbyterian College on Thursday. Ferrell, 33, played for Presbyterian and helped lead the Blue Hose to a Division II postseason berth in 2005 and two 20-win seasons during his playing career.
“I'm truly honored to return to my alma mater and lead the men's basketball program,” Ferrell said Thursday. “I look forward to continuing to move the basketball program forward and building a championship level program.”
College of Charleston head coach Earl Grant is losing his top recruiter.
“Quinton has worked extremely hard for this opportunity over the years and paid his dues,” Grant said. “He is really good at all aspects of the game. He has proven to be a great recruiter and is gifted in developing talent.
“He has a great basketball mind and I look forward to seeing him build a consistent winner in Clinton for years to come.”
Of the 13 scholarship players Charleston will have next season, Ferrell was responsible for signing 11 of them. He helped Grant resurrect a program that won only nine games in 2014-15. The Cougars have had three straight 20-plus winning seasons, including a 24-9 record last season.
Prior to coming to Charleston, Ferrell was an assistant coach at Army (2013-14), The Citadel (2012-13) and Presbyterian (2007-12).
“Quinton (Ferrell) is a great coach who exemplifies the ideals of Presbyterian College,” said Presbyterian athletic director Danny Sterling. “He has been crucial in the success of several programs he has worked with over the last several years and is a tireless worker and recruiter. We are excited to welcome him and his family back to the Clinton community and PC.”