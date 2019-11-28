College of Charleston coach Earl Grant thought the Cougars defended well enough to pull off the upset against Wake Forest.

The Cougars’ offense, well, that was another story.

Olivier Sarr and Isaiah Musius each recorded a double-double to lead Wake Forest past College of Charleston 65-56 Thursday afternoon in ESPN’s Wooden Legacy tournament at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The Cougars (3-3) held the normally good-shooting Deacons (4-2) to long scoring droughts in both halves and to just 35 percent shooting from the floor and 28 percent from the 3-point line.

“I thought we defended them well enough to win,” Grant said.

The difference was at the free throw line where Wake Forest had 13 more attempts. That despite the fact that the Cougars outscored the Deacons, 26-14.

“They had 27 free throw attempts to our 13 and that’s a big difference,” Grant said. “For whatever reason they called the game that way. They did a good job to getting to the basket and drawing fouls on us. I thought our guys did a good job of driving the ball to the basket, it was a point of emphasis for us. We just didn’t get the calls. Nothing you can do about that.”

The Cougars never let the Deacons get too far ahead and closed the gap to 56-53 on Zep Jasper’s 3-pointer with 3:25 to play. The Cougars had two opportunities to get closer or even tie the game, but failed to convert.

“We had a couple of bad possessions where I thought we took some quick shots,” Grant said. “We probably could have been a little more patient and moved the ball more and gotten a better shot. Down three late in the game, we’ve got to get a better shot. It’s something we need to learn from.”

Grant Riller finished with 11 points, while Jaylen McManus and Brevin Galloway each had 10.

A bigger issue for the Cougars is the health of Riller, who went down midway through the second half with an apparent ankle injury. Although Riller returned to the game, he did not score a point after getting hurt.

Grant did not address Riller’s injury in his post-game comments.

Trending Up

Jasper. The sophomore point guard had a strong performance against a Power 5 opponent.

Not only did Jasper lead the team in scoring, he had three assists and was 3 of 4 from 3-point range. He also had no turnovers.

“He was really aggressive driving the ball to rim and using the ball screens,” Grant said. “He got some good shots coming off some screens. I thought he played really well.”

Trending Down

The Cougars continue to have rebounding issue. Wake Forest outrebounded the Cougars, 44-32, which included 13 offensive rebounds.

“We’ve got to rebound the ball better, we made them miss a lot, and we need to come up with those defensive rebounds,” Grant said. “Their length bothered us around the basket. They got some rebounds around the basket that we normally get. I told the guys we need to be tougher and find a way to get to the ball.”

Coming up

The Cougars will face Providence, which lost to Long Beach State, 66-65, Friday afternoon beginning at 4:30 p.m.

“Providence plays in the Big East, so another good team from another good conference,” Grant said. “We play in tournaments like this so we can be tested.”