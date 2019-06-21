It was after midnight when Jarrell Brantley's boyhood dream came true.
The College of Charleston star was at his home in Columbia, surrounded by family and friends, when the call came early Friday morning. The Utah Jazz had traded up in the second round and made Brantley the 50th pick in a historic NBA Draft for players from the state of South Carolina.
"I wasn't necessarily in shock, but I was kind of knocked off a little bit," Brantley said Friday. "It was a surreal moment. You go through a lot to get your name called. It's every kid's dream, but it means a little more when you think about everything that goes into the process."
Brantley was one of four South Carolina players taken in the NBA Draft, joining top pick Zion Williamson of Duke (New Orleans), No. 2 pick Ja Morant of Murray State (Memphis) and No. 31 pick Nic Claxton (Brooklyn), a 6-11 Greenville native who played at Georgia.
"You've got two young guys who were the first two picks, and then a guy like me, a four-year senior who had to go to prep school," said Brantley. "It shows we've got special talent in South Carolina, and we've got people who are willing to work. I think it's amazing to be a part of that group."
Cougars coach Earl Grant said South Carolina is now a "basketball state."
"It means a lot going forward," Grant said. "It gives a lot of young guys some hope in a state that's always been underappreciated and undervalued. It's a testament to the fact that high school coaches and AAU coaches work really hard to develop these kids. I guess you could say we're a basketball state now."
Other state players were not drafted, but will get an NBA shot. Wofford star 3-point shooter Fletcher Magee has agreed to play for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA summer league. And South Carolina forward Chris Silva will play in the summer league for the Miami Heat.
The 6-7, 255-pound Brantley so impressed Jazz officials in a recent workout that the franchise sent its second-round pick in 2021 and some cash to the Indiana Pacers to move up in the second round and make sure to get the all-Colonial Athletic Conference forward.
“We had a lot of high-level players there; he fit right in,” Jazz general manager Justin Zanik told reporters. “His physical attributes and motor are two things — and some developing skill — that we think we can harness.”
As a senior, Brantley averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 51.7 percent from the field and 32.8 percent on 3-pointers. The Charleston native played his first two years of high school ball at Ridge View High in Columbia.
"I knew through my workouts I had generated enough buzz and intrigued enough people with my skill set and versatility and size," Brantley said. "I was preparing for good things (on draft night) as well as not getting picked.
"I was praying for the right opportunity and Utah is a perfect fit."
Brantley is the third College of Charleston player to be picked in the NBA Draft, joining Anthony Johnson (picked 40th overall in the second round by the Sacramento Kings in 1997) and Andrew Goudelock (picked 46th overall in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011).
"I'm really excited for him," said Grant. "With the number of workouts he had and just listening to him and hearing the feedback he got, it got to the point where I expected him to get drafted, and I'm really happy for him that it happened."
In Utah, Brantley joins a team that was 50-32 and fifth in the NBA's Western Conference last season, and is viewed as stepping up to make a championship run next season.
The Jazz recently traded for veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr. In the draft, the Jazz also picked high-scoring guard Justin Wright-Foreman out of Hofstra. Then, Utah made a deal with Golden State to buy the 58th pick, and took Miye Oni, a 6-6 wing player from Yale.
Grant said Brantley just needs to find his niche as an NBA contributor.
"He's now at the highest level of basketball," Grant said. "With his size and athleticism, there will be an opportunity to find his niche. When you are playing on a team full of unbelievably talented guys, the team will need him to specialize in something."