It’s not the shoes for College of Charleston’s Brevin Galloway - it’s the headband.

In the 1990s, Michael Jordan’s iconic commercials featuring director Spike Lee as his alter ego Morris Blackman touted Nike’s shoes as the secret to the basketball great's success on the court.

Galloway has his own secret weapon – a headband he’s been wearing for the past month.

Since getting his haircut and donning a headband, the Anderson native has been on a scoring tear as the Cougars head into a crucial weekend beginning Thursday night against Northeastern – the defending Colonial Athletic Association champions – at TD Arena. Charleston will then face Hofstra, which was picked to the CAA in the preseason.

Last season, Galloway noticed that former Cougars great Jarrell Brantley had a locker full of headbands. Brantley wore a headband for the majority of his final two seasons with the Cougars and finished as one of the program’s all-time leading scorers with more than 1,900 career points.

After one practice, Galloway asked the 6-7, 260-pound power forward if he could have one of his headbands.

“I figured he had plenty of them in his locker, different colors and styles, and he wouldn’t miss it if I got one,” Galloway said. “It’s been in my locker ever since.”

Galloway got a haircut in December as the Cougars were preparing to play Richmond. He wore the headband for the first time against the Spiders.

He promptly went out and scored a career-high 22 points in a 78-71 loss to Richmond. He followed that up with a 15-point performance, including five of nine from 3-point range, against VCU.

He was on to something.

“To be honest, I started wearing it to change up my style,” Galloway said with a chuckle. “I wasn’t superstitious before I got here, but then I started to score some and saw how superstitious coach (Earl) Grant was and I think that has kind of rubbed off on me.”

Since donning a headband 10 games ago, Galloway has scored in double-figures in eight of them. He is shooting 45.3 percent (29 of 64) from 3-point range and is averaging 13.4 points a game.

“I guess he feels like the headband has some magic in it,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “So if he feels that way than he should wear it. Jarrell scored a lot of points with his headband, so I guess I can see why he wears it. I’m sure there are a lot of great moments left for Brevin this season with or without the headband. He’s a big reason why we’ve the success we’ve had over the last couple of seasons.”

When Galloway connected on a career-high seven 3-pointers - just one shy of tying the school's single-game mark - in an 85-69 win over James Madison Brantley took notice. Brantley, who is playing for the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA’s G-League, immediately gave full credit to the headband for Galloway’s success.

“There’s super powers in the headband,” Brantley tweeted out on social media.

Brantley has made a point to reach out to Galloway after each good outing.

“Oh, yeah, Jarrell thinks it’s his headband,” Galloway said.

Galloway, who is averaging 11.7 points a game, had scored in double-figures in six straight games until he finished with just eight points this past Saturday loss to William & Mary.

“Jarrell didn’t text me, so I knew I’d played badly,” Galloway said laughing.

Galloway’s 38.3 percent 3-point shooting leads the Cougars. He’s shooting nearly 45 percent in CAA play and leads the league with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game. But Grant said that Galloway is more than just an offensive weapon.

“He’s more than a shooter,”. Grant said. “We need him to make sure he’s defending and giving us some energy plays. Some rebounds, steals, running the floor. He’s always better when he’s doing more than just making shots. But if he’s making shots and doing those other things, he’s a special player. There are more things he can do to be effective on the court.”

Galloway said he’s been in touch with his younger brother, Braden Galloway, a tight end for Clemson, since the Tigers lost in the national championship game to LSU. Braden Galloway caught two passes for 60 yards against LSU.

“He’s in good spirits,” Brevin Galloway said. “They know they gave it their all and played against a really good team. They made some mistakes they’d like to get back, but as a team they know they have to live with that. It’s not all bad, they are already projected to be No. 1 next year.”