There’s no shame in losing back-to-back road games to two of the best teams in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Last week, College of Charleston made its annual trip to New England and ran into a healthy Northeastern squad that was picked to win the league in the preseason, and Hofstra, which has the nation’s longest winning streak at 14 games and is unbeaten at home.
While the losses to the Huskies (69-60) and Pride (86-72) were not all that surprising — Charleston has struggled to win in both venues since joining the CAA — what was puzzling was the way in which the Cougars lost.
Charleston has built a reputation under head coach Earl Grant as a team that takes care of the basketball and plays defense at a high level. The past three seasons, the Cougars have been the top-ranked team in the CAA in scoring defense and committing the fewest turnovers during league play.
It’s a formula that has given rise to two CAA regular-season titles, two postseason appearances and 65 wins since the beginning of the 2016-17 season.
For the first time in the last couple of seasons, the Cougars are facing some adversity. Besides the two losses to Northeastern and Hofstra, Charleston has dropped four of its last five games and is a game below .500 in the CAA as it faces Elon on Thursday night at TD Arena.
This is the same Charleston team that went 11-2 during its non-conference schedule, which included wins over two teams from the Atlantic-10 and a road victory at Virginia Commonwealth.
“We lost a couple of games to two really good teams,” Grant said. “We’ve got a talented team. I don’t want to overreact because we lost a road game to a team that has won 14 games in a row and to the preseason No. 1 pick. Those are two good teams. We haven’t played as well as we were earlier in the season.”
While three of the four CAA losses have come on the road, the one defeat that stings the most is the 79-78 loss to Drexel two weeks ago at TD Arena. The Cougars led by as many as 13 points with eight minutes to play.
“The one game I’m still kicking myself about is the Drexel game,” Grant said. “We should have never been in that situation. We had plenty of opportunities to put that game away.”
The Cougars are turning the ball over and giving up easy baskets, two things they didn't do when they were winning.
In four CAA losses, Charleston’s opponents shot 55.3 percent from the floor and averaged 75.8 points a game. The Cougars committed 13.8 turnovers per game.
In their three league wins, the Cougars allowed 59.6 points, and teams shot only 39 percent from the floor.
“We haven’t been taking care of the ball and to me that’s been the biggest issue,” said College of Charleston senior guard Marquise Pointer. “We’ve been giving the other team extra possessions. Not really doing a good job with our defensive rebounding and giving up too many layups."
It hasn't helped that Grant is also still trying to figure out the team’s rotation. Pointer missed the first nine games of the season with an elbow injury, and Sam Miller, a Dayton transfer, wasn't eligible to play until late December. Working them into the lineup has been an adjustment.
“We’ve got to iron out the rotation and make sure we’ve got good chemistry,” Grant said. “A lot has happened in the last three, four weeks. The additions we’ve made are taking some time, but I’m confident that those additions will be part of the reason we’re going to have success down the road.”
Free tickets to federal workers
College of Charleston is offering complimentary tickets for all remaining home men’s and women’s basketball games as well as home baseball and softball games at Patriots Point to all federal government employees through the duration of the federal government shutdown.
Federal government employees and their immediate families can claim up to four complimentary tickets to each sporting event beginning with the men’s basketball game against Elon on Thursday.
A valid federal government ID is required and must be shown at the TD Arena Box Office or Patriots Point on game days based on availability.