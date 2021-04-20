College of Charleston routs rival The Citadel in baseball

Harrison Hawkins smashed the Cougars’ record-setting seventh grand slam of the season, William Privette tossed six strong innings and coach Chad Holbrook collected his 100th win at College of Charleston in an 11-2 win over The Citadel on April 20 at Riley Park.
The Cougars (16-15) pounced on Citadel starter Devin Beckley for five runs in the opening two innings - highlighted by Hawkins’ second-inning grand slam – and added three unearned runs in the third to take a commanding 8-0 lead into the fourth.
The Bulldogs (11-21) got on the board in the fourth inning after Ryan McCarthy started the inning with a hustle double and stole third. A wild pitch allowed McCarthy to score.
Charleston added three more runs in the sixth to reach double digits for the fourth time in the last five games. Privette retired the first 10 batters he faced as the Cougars held an opponent to two runs or less for the eighth time this season.
Privette limited the Bulldogs to one run on three hits and struck out three in six innings to earn his first collegiate win. He did not allow a baserunner until the fourth when the Bulldogs broke up the shutout with their lone run off the freshman righthander.
The Citadel scored again in the ninth inning after John Lanier started the inning with a pinch-hit double. Wesley Lane drove in Lanier with a single to center field.
Hawkins set two program records with one swing of the bat, setting the Cougars’ team and individual single-season record for grand slams with the team’s seventh and his third. Joseph Mershon reached twice and drove in a run for the Cougars. Ari Sechopoulos had a two-run single in the first, and Donald Hansis pushed the lead into double digits with a two-run single in the sixth.
Zach Williams and Tradd James combined for three strong innings of relief to seal the win.
The Cougars drew seven walks and did not leave a runner on base for the first time since 2014 in the win, which was also Holbrook’s 300th career victory.
The Cougars will wrap up their midweek road swing on April 21 at Wofford. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Bulldogs hit the road for a Southern Conference series at UNC Greensboro on April 23-24.