Ralph Lundy File

Erskine College (1976-86) – 130-71-13 (.638)

College of Charleston (1987-Present) – 321-265-51 (.544)

Career Total – 451-336-64 (.568)

RALPHY LUNDY BY THE NUMBERS

4 – The number of Hall of Fames Lundy has been inducted into

5 – The number of NCAA Tournament appearances (1994, 1995, 1996, 2004 and 2010)

17 – College of Charleston's highest Top 25 national ranking under Lundy in 1995

33 – The number of years coached at College of Charleston

451 – The number of career wins from 1976 to Present

.544 – His career winning percentage at College of Charleston

TOP-10 WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

1. Mark Berson, South Carolina – 507

2. Schellas Hyndman, Grand Canyon – 499

3. Bob Warming, Omaha – 468

4. Ralph Lundy, College of Charleston – 451

5. Ray Reid, Connecticut – 445

6. Sasho Cirovski, Maryland – 413

7. Dave Masur, St. John's – 408

8. Alan Dawson, Old Dominion – 373

9. Neil Roberts, Boston University – 363

10. Simon Tobin, San Jose State – 338