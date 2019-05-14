MOUNT PLEASANT - Bradley Dixon robbed Cole Simpson of a pinch-hit game-tying home run in the top of the ninth to put the finishing touches on College of Charleston's 19th comeback win of the season in a 9-8 victory over The Citadel on Tuesday evening at Patriots Point.
The victory pushes College of Charleston's (33-19) win streak to five and marks the Cougars' third consecutive come-from-behind win. Charleston erased a six-run deficit - the largest shortfall the Cougars have overcome in a win this season - after trailing 7-1 in the fourth inning. The Cougars completed the comeback with a five-run eighth to reverse an 8-4 deficit and hand The Citadel (10-41) its 21st straight loss.
Joey Mundy went 2 for 4 with two RBI singles as Dupree Hart collected three hits, drove in one and stole his 36th base of the season. Dixon and Luke Manzo each went 2 for 5 with two runs scored. Tanner Steffy and Ari Sechopoulos both recorded one RBI.
Trey Fields allowed one unearned run on three hits and struck out one in 32/3 innings to earn his second win of the season. Blake Robinson fanned three and battled his way through 41/3 frames of relief. Josh Price tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to collect his first save as a Cougar.
J.D. Davis drove in three runs with two hits to lead the way for The Citadel. Brooks O'Brien went 3 for 4 with a run scored, while Ches Goodman drove in two and scored twice. Wes Lane reached four times with three walks in a 1-for-2 effort.
Jordan Merritt spun two scoreless innings in his 14th start of the season. Morgan Foulks, Devn Beckley and Alex Bialakis each tossed a shutout inning in relief. Zach Taglieri took the loss after allowing five runs – three earned – and failing to record an out in the eighth.
Clemson 14, Coastal Carolina 3
CONWAY - Clemson scored seven runs in the second inning and Grayson Byrd went 3-for-6 with a grand slam and career-high six RBIs in a rout of Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Tigers (31-22) won both games of the home-and-home season series and clinched their 55th consecutive winning season, the third-longest active streak in the nation.
Logan Davidson put Clemson up 1-0 in the first inning with his 14th home run of the season, then the Tigers exploded for seven runs on five hits and four walks in the second inning. Bryce Teodosio and Byrd hit run-scoring singles, then Bryar Hawkins belted a two-run single.
Byrd lined another run-scoring single in the third inning, then Kyle Wilkie led off the top of the fourth with his fourth homer of the year before Coastal Carolina (28-22-1) plated two runs in the bottom of the inning. Byrd added his first career grand slam, his 12th long ball of the season, in the seventh.
Owen Griffith (2-2) earned the win in relief, as he pitched three hitless and scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
Chanticleers starter Garrett McDaniels (0-3) yielded seven runs.
The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. The first 1,000 fans receive a free Seth Beer bobblehead.
South Carolina 1, USC Upstate 0
COLUMBIA - Freshman Jonah Beamon's single to left scored pinch runner Jacob English and gave the South Carolina a walk-off win over USC Upstate in the final game of the season at Founders Park.
Gage Hinson, who earned the win on the mound on his birthday, got out of a bases-loaded one-out jam in the top of the ninth, setting up Beamon's heroics. Freshman Wes Clarke started the inning with a double to the wall in center field. After a flyout and a foulout, Beamon hit a sharp grounder off the USC Upstate shortstop and into left field for the game-winning hit.
South Carolina (27-25) had seven hits, three from Clarke. Beamon added a pair of hits, while Nick Neville and Brady Allen had singles.
Parker Coyne struck out six in a five-inning start, allowing just three hits. Sawyer Bridges and Wesley Sweatt each pitched a scoreless frame.
Trey Van Der Weide went the distance for Upstate, striking out five and allowing seven hits and a run with three walks in 82/3 innings.
The Gamecocks have won all 13 meetings against USC Upstate.
Charlotte 9, Charleston Southern 3
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte used a four-run third inning en route to a nonconference victory over Charleston Southern.
Charleston Southern (20-32) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Max Ryerson singled then came around on Josh Peters’ RBI double, but the big third from Charlotte (20-29-1) was enough to swing the momentum.
Peters and Ryerson each finished 2 for 4 for CSU, while Josh Asbill drew a pair of walks. Sam Trend-Beacom added an RBI single. CSU starter Jamison Mobbs went three innings, allowing five runs - four earned - on four hits and four walks.
Rafi Vazquez hit a solo homer and drove in two for Charlotte.
Charleston Southern ends the regular season at home in a Big South series versus Presbyterian and a chance to lock up the No. 6 seed in next week’s conference tournament in Fayetteville, N.C. First pitch Thursday is 6 p.m. from CSU Ballpark.