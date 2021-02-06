College of Charleston pulls out double-overtime win over Towson in return from COVID layoff

Playing for the first time since Jan. 17, College of Charleston put in a little extra work in its battle with Colonial Athletic Association foe Towson at the TD Arena.
OK, a lot of extra work.
The Cougars, a team that seems to play close games every time out, went two overtimes before pulling out a 90-88 win over the Tigers on Feb. 6. All seven of the league games played by the Cougars (6-8, 4-3 CAA) have been decided by seven points or less.
Towson (3-11, 2-7) lost its sixth straight conference game. The teams play game two of their series on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“It was a battle,” said Cougars coach Earl Grant. “Typically when we play that team, it’s always a battle. Thought the guys really persevered. We’ve been off for 14 days and only practiced a couple of times. I wasn’t sure how our flow would be or what our stamina would be, but give the guys credit. They did what they needed to do today.”
Cam Copeland’s 3-pointer with 1 second remaining in regulation tied the game at 76 and forced the first overtime period.
“We were looking to get a layup, and I saw Payton (Willis) and thought he’d take it all the way,” Copeland said. “He saw me and I looked at the clock and just let it fly.”
Each team scored six points in the extra session but went into a second overtime tied at 82.
Trailing by two with six seconds left in the second overtime, Towson’s Jason Gibson got off an open three at the buzzer but the shot rimmed out.
Guard Zep Jasper led the Cougars with 21 points but had plenty of help from a deep roster. Payton Willis added 17 points, while Copeland, Brenden Tucker and Osinachi Smart each had 10 points. Smart also grabbed 13 rebounds, while Willis had eight assists. Nine Cougars reached the scoring column.
“A lot of guys made timely plays,” Grant said. “I thought it was a total team effort. I thought it was huge today, being able to play a lot of guys. We needed everybody today, and we’re going to need them tomorrow.”
Towson senior preseason all-conference guard Zane Martin poured in 34 points for the Tigers. Charles Thompson added 20 points and Nicolas Timberlake scored 13 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
Seemingly playing from behind for last 12 minutes of regulation, the Cougars twice overcame eight-point deficits down the stretch. Towson’s 13-0 run allowed the Tigers to overcome a five-point deficit for a 52-44 lead with 12:16 to play. Down 62-54 with seven minutes left, the Cougars put together a 16-7 run to take a 70-69 lead on Lorenzo Edwards’ 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining.
In the second overtime, Martin’s trey gave Towson an 87-84 lead with 2:45 to play. Smart’s basket followed by a jumper from Jasper gave the Cougars an 88-87 lead. Smart later added a free throw, as did Tucker with six seconds remaining, for the final margin.
College of Charleston shot 46.4 percent for the game, making 11 of 29 shots from beyond the arc. The Cougars’ bench out-scored Towson’s reserves 24-11.
College of Charleston opened the game with just five made shots in their first 17 attempts, but hit eight of their last 11 attempts for a 32-29 lead at the break.
“We started getting better shots,” Grant said. “We weren’t getting great shots. We were out of rhythm, out of flow. We started driving in the paint and getting some inside-out 3’s, just getting better shots.”