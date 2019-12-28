College of Charleston coach Earl Grant has seen senior guard Grant Riller do some impressive things on a basketball court over the past five years.
Grant has seen Riller slice through opposing defenses and score more than 2,000 points during his career. Grant witnessed as Riller developed his passing skills like a pure point guard. Riller has become a good rebounder and solid defender, as well.
But what impressed Grant the most about Riller’s 22-point, seven rebound and four assist performance Saturday afternoon against Drexel didn’t occur on the offensive side of the floor.
Nope, it was the charge that Riller took on Drexel’s Zach Walton with less than two minutes left in regulation with the game still in doubt.
Riller scored a game-high 22 points to lead four players in double figures as College of Charleston defeated Drexel 76-65 Saturday afternoon in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams at the Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia before a crowd of 830.
With the Cougars leading 69-62 with just under two minutes to play, the Dragons had the ball with a chance to cut into the lead. The ball eventually found its way to Walton, who drove to the basket. But Riller stood his ground, taking the charge and giving the ball back to the Cougars.
“If there’s anybody on our team that knows our systems and our principles and knows what it means when we say Charleston basketball, it’s Grant Riller,” the Cougars' coach said. “That charge he took late in the game, in the guts of the game, that’s the epitome of the kind of player he is. That’s a big time play for him. To rotate over and take that charge. I think that’s unbelievable for him. That says a lot about his character and his want to win.”
Riller got plenty of help from his teammates on Saturday as Brevin Galloway continued his recent hot shooting streak with 16 points. Sam Miller finished with 13 points and Zep Jasper added 12.
“Obviously proud of our guys after a long four-day break,” Grant said. “We only had two days to get ready for this game. We came out with a game plan and executed it. Give the guys credit, they had to travel yesterday and followed the game plan and found a way to win the game.”
Grant went to his bench early and often as 11 players made it onto the floor for the Cougars.
“We wanted to play our bench during the non-conference schedule.” Grant said. “Some of the guys on the bench might not have played in some of those critical situations, but they played a lot of minutes. I wanted to play a lot of guys because in the conference you play a lot of games back-to-back. I think it’s going to be very important to play our bench. I think our bench is going to be a strength. I think we have some numbers there, and I thought they guys did what they needed to do to help us win.”
Charleston didn’t show any effects from the Christmas holiday break, connecting on 54 percent of its shots from the floor, including 11 of 20 from 3-point range.
Trending up
This was the third game that Miller has started, and the 6-8 senior continues to shot well from 3-point range. Miller was 5 of 6 from the floor, including 3 of 3 from long range.
“Sam is a really good player,” Grant said. “We want him to play to his strengths, which is shooting and passing the basketball. Obviously, that showed today, and hopefully he can continue to do that as we get into the conference play. He’s a guy that can really impact our team.”
Jasper turned in a solid performance with team-high six assists and just two turnovers.
“That’s the point guard we recruited,” Grant said. “He was very poised. He played like I expected him to play. To get 12 points and six assists is an unbelievable start for him. If he do that consistently, he’ll be a different level player for us. He defends for us, we kind of expect that from him. But when he distributes the ball and finds his teammates like he did today and can score, that’s a high-level point guard.”
Trending down
Rebounding.
The Cougars continue to have issues on the boards, getting outrebounded 32-28. When your 6-3 shooting guard is your leading rebounder with seven, it’s not a good sign for the Cougars’ frontcourt.
“We’re still a work in progress,” Grant said. “We did a lot of good things, but there’s still plenty of room for growth. Rotation and rebounding are still concerns. We also need to attack the press a little bit better. But to be able to win knowing that there are things we need to work on is encouraging.”
Coming up
The Cougars will travel to Delaware to take on the Blue Hens Monday night. Delaware is 10-3 on the season.
“They are a very good team, playing very good basketball right now,” Grant said. “It’s going to be a challenge like all 18 games in our league are, but one we’re excited about.”