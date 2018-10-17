College of Charleston coach Earl Grant has never put much stock in preseason polls.
When the Cougars were picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association basketball title in last year's preseason poll, Grant just shrugged it off.
So on Wednesday when the Cougars, the defending CAA Tournament champions, were picked to finish second behind Northeastern in this year’s CAA preseason poll, Grant reacted with similar indifference.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know the poll was coming out today,” Grant said. “At the end of the season, when you look back on it, not many preseason polls get it right, that’s why you play the games.”
Northeastern, which returns all five starters from last year’s 23-win squad, received 35 of 40 first-place votes from a panel of the league’s coaches, media relations directors and media members.
Charleston, which received the remaining five first-place votes, was second, followed by Hofstra, William & Mary and UNC Wilmington in the top five. James Madison was sixth, followed by Delaware, Elon, Drexel and Towson.
“All I know is that there are lot of great teams in the league that have a lot of experienced players,” Grant said. “I know it’s going to be a battle every night in the CAA. This might be the most talent we've had in the league since I've been here.”
Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman was picked as the CAA preseason player of the year. He was joined on the preseason all-conference first team by College of Charleston’s Jarrell Brantley and Grant Riller, along with UNCW’s Devonte Cacok and Northeastern’s Vasa Pusica.
Northeastern went 23-10 last year, earned a share of the CAA regular-season title and advanced to last year’s CAA championship game, falling to College of Charleston, 83-76, in overtime in the final at the North Charleston Coliseum. The tournament returns to the Lowcountry for the third and final time in March.
Northeastern is led by Pusica, a senior guard, who was eighth in the league in scoring (17.9 ppg) and third in assists (5.1 apg). Junior guard Shawn Occeus contributed 10.8 point a game and made a league-high 64 steals to garner CAA defensive player of the year accolades.
“Northeastern has a very experienced team with a lot of depth and a great coach,” Grant said.
Charleston returns three starters from last year’s 26-8 team that captured the CAA regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.
The Cougars lost Joe Chealey, who finished his career with more than 1,800 career points, and defensive stopper Cameron Johnson.
Charleston still has plenty of experience back, including Brantley and Riller. Riller ranked fourth in the league in scoring (18.6 ppg), while Brantley averaged 17.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest. They are joined in the starting lineup by senior forward Nick Harris (5.9 ppg/6.5 rpg). Also back for the Cougars are senior point guard Marquise Pointer (5.7 ppg) and junior forward Jaylen McManus (3.3 ppg).
CAA MEN’S BASKETBALL POLL
1. Northeastern (35) 359
2. Charleston (5) 326
3. Hofstra 287
4. William & Mary 242
5. UNCW 197
6. James Madison 172
7. Delaware 148
8. Elon 133
9. Drexel 69
10. Towson 67
CAA PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
First Team
Jarrell Brantley, College of Charleston
Devontae Cacok, UNCW
Vasa Pusica, Northeastern
Grant Riller, College of Charleston
Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra