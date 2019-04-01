Tanner Myatt is playing baseball in Charleston like he planned, just not for the team he was initially expecting.
After two seasons at Florence-Darlington Tech, Myatt expected to follow his pitching coach, Will Dorton, to the College of Charleston. Then the New York Yankees drafted him in June of last year and changed his plans.
“They like how I threw the ball and said I have good stuff," Myatt, 20, said Monday at the Charleston RiverDogs’ media day.
The low-level Class A affiliate of the Yankees, the RiverDogs boast seven of New York’s top 30 prospects based on analysts from MLB.com and Baseball America.
Myatt, a hard-throwing right hander, is ranked 29th on the latter, along with four other RiverDogs pitchers who made the list.
That makes for a talented group of guys, said Julio Mosquera, who’s returning for a second stint as manager of the RiverDogs.
“You have to have some pitching. And we have some young guys who have great talent and a great future ahead of them,” Mosquera said. “I think they’re going to do well.”
Charleston’s roster is loaded with players from big colleges. The pitching core alone includes guys from Gonzaga, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. Other players on the roster hail from West Virginia, Troy University and Louisville.
Then there’s Myatt, a junior college standout at Florence-Darlington. The Yankees made him their 11th-round selection in the MLB draft last June.
At 6-7, 220 pounds, Myatt is an intimidating presence on the mound. Through 22 games last season in the rookie and short leagues, he averaged 11 strikeouts per nine innings.
The would-be College of Charleston player always dreamed of playing in the majors. Now, in his second season in the farm system, he’s inching closer to that dream.
“It's a great opportunity," said Myatt, a native of Spring Lake, N.C. "I never would have thought I would have the opportunity to be a New York Yankee so being part of the franchise makes it even more spectacular."
In addition to Myatt, the RiverDogs have other talented prospects hitting the field this season at Riley Park. New York’s second-round pick from last year, Josh Breaux, will be catching for Charleston when the South Atlantic League season opens Thursday.
And Luis Medina, a Dominican Republic native, is the highest ranked prospect on the RiverDogs' roster. MLB.com ranks the pitcher at No. 11 and Baseball America at No. 8.
Medina, 19, said he doesn't feel added pressure from high rankings and expectations. His goal is to build off of last season, when he posted 47 strikeouts in 36 innings.
“I just want to get better and keep making the most of this opportunity,” Medina said.
The RiverDogs, who have made the SAL playoffs three of the last four years, begin the season Thursday in Columbia against the Fireflies. Their home opener is April 11 at Riley Park against Greensboro.