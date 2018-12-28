College of Charleston basketball coach Earl Grant likes to divide the season into three segments: the non-conference schedule, the conference schedule and the postseason.
Grant believes this helps his players focus on the task at hand and keeps them from looking to far ahead or dwelling on the past.
With the non-conference portion of the schedule complete, the Cougars can now turn their full attention to the Colonial Athletic Association and winning a second straight league title.
The Cougars (11-2) open CAA play on the road against UNC Wilmington (4-9) Saturday at 7 p.m. Charleston will play its first three CAA games on the road — at Towson on Jan. 2 and at James Madison on Jan. 5 — before returning to TD Arena on Jan. 10 against Drexel.
“We’re done with part one of the schedule,” Grant said. “Now it’s onto the next act and that’s the CAA schedule. Going up into (Wilmington's) Trask Coliseum is going to be a tremendous challenge for us. They have great crowds up there and it’s a very tough environment to play in.”
After taking a few days off for Christmas, the Cougars returned to the practice court with plenty of momentum heading into the game against UNCW. Charleston has won eight straight games.
“I think we’re still growing, there’s a lot of improvement to do,” Grant said. “We’re kind of a new team with Marquise (Pointer) back and Sam Miller, who is a very talented player, working his way into the lineup.
"I think we’ve got to focus on the growth and getting better every day, so in March we can be at our ceiling and playing our best basketball.”
Charleston forward Jarrell Brantley and guard Grant Riller have been among the CAA’s top players, averaging 20 and 22 points, respectively. Both were picked to the All-CAA preseason first team.
“We played pretty well during our non-conference schedule, but now we’ve got to put that behind us and get ready for the CAA,” said Brantley, who is coming off back-to-back CAA player of the week performances. “It’s going to be a grind for the next couple of months because teams are going to be coming after us. They want what we’ve got.”