The College of Charleston men’s basketball team has agreed to play national powerhouse North Carolina three times beginning in the 2020-21 season, athletic department officials from both schools confirmed.

The three-game series will open in 2020 at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The series will shift to Charleston’s TD Arena for the 2021-22 season with a return trip to North Carolina for the 2022-23 season.

The Tar Heels have won six NCAA Tournament championships, which ranks third all-time behind UCLA (11) and Kentucky (8), and has the most Final Four appearances of any school at 20.

The Cougars and Tar Heels have met seven times, with North Carolina holding a 4-3 advantage. The Cougars upset then No. 3 UNC, 66-64, in 1998 on Danny Johnson’s tip-in with less than a second to play. Charleston defeated North Carolina, 66-60, again in 2001.

“Besides winning the NAIA national championship and beating Maryland in the NCAA Tournament, those two wins against North Carolina were the most memorable of my career,” said former College of Charleston coach John Kresse.

The Cougars pulled off another upset of then No. 9 North Carolina, 82-79 in overtime, during the 2009-10 season behind 24 points from Andrew Goudelock.

Goudelock’s 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to play sent the game into overtime.

“We played well and Drew (Andrew Goudelock) made a great shot to send the game into overtime,” Charleston coach Bobby Cremins, who coached the Cougars from 2006-12, told reporters after the game. “The first half was sensational, but in the second it looked like it would be a great effort by College of Charleston and another North Carolina win.

“The kids hung in there and were able to stay with Carolina. This was a great win for the College of Charleston, our city and the Southern Conference.”

The Cougars, who are coming off their third straight 20-win season, open the 2019-20 season at home against USC Upstate on Nov. 5 at TD Arena.