MOUNT PLEASANT — Dupree Hart drove in three and stole two bases, Chaz Davey plated two with a two-run homer and Griffin McLarty struck out eight as College of Charleston blanked UNC Asheville 9-0 in both teams’ season opener at Patriots Point on Friday.
Harrison Hawkins reached base three times with two singles and a walk in his first game with the Cougars, while fellow junior college transfer Chris Graham went 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Logan McRae and Danny Wondrack each drove in a run, and Cross Holfert picked up a single and an RBI on a bases-loaded walk in his first game.
The Cougars broke the game open with four runs in the fifth and put it away with four more runs in the seventh.
McLarty scattered four hits and struck out eight in 52/3 innings. Steven Cook, Tradd James and Noah Hinzman completed the shutout.
The teams meet again Saturday at noon.
No. 14 Clemson 6, South Alabama 2
CLEMSON — Logan Davidson’s three-run homer in the fifth inning lifted Clemson past South Alabama at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
After Brooks Crawford retired the first 10 batters of the game, the Jaguars dented the scoreboard with back-to-back solo homers by Ethan Wilson and Wells Davis in the fourth inning. Davidson answered with a long three-run homer in the fifth inning to give Clemson a 3-2 lead.
Michael Green doubled the Tigers’ lead in the seventh inning with a solo homer, then Sam Hall laced a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning. Kyle Wilkie’s 29-game hitting streak came to an end, but he extended his on-base streak to 40 games with two walks.
Mat Clark earned the win by pitching three strong innings in relief, allowing three hits, no runs and one walk with four strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the final 11/3 innings to record the save.
The series concludes Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. The second game starts approximately 60 minutes after the first game.
Delaware State 3, The Citadel 1
Right-hander Jordan Merritt struck out a career-high nine, but it was not enough as The Citadel fell to Delaware State at Riley Park.
A Bulldogs throwing error on a fielder’s choice in the seventh put a pair of runners on with no outs. A pair of soft singles with two outs scored two runs before a dropped popup allowed a third run to score.
Ben Peden beat out a slow roller to second base to score Jeffery Brown, who had singled, in the bottom of the inning, but that was the only run the Bulldogs could muster. Peden finished 2 for 4, while Bryce Leasure also had two hits. Tyler Corbitt collected his first career hit with a single in the ninth inning.
Merritt (0-1) allowed three unearned runs on eight hits over 62/3 innings.
The teams will play again Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
La Salle 6, Charleston Southern 3
La Salle used a four-run sixth inning to spoil Charleston Southern’s opener behind a three-run home run from first baseman Ben Faso at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.
CSU righty Tyler Weekley tossed 51/3 no-hit innings, but a hit batter and error on a pickoff attempt got the wheels spinning for the Explorers. Quentin Brown drove home the tying run before a Nick O’Day hit-by-pitch set up the homer.
Weekley allowed four runs, three earned, across six innings with six strikeouts.
La Salle’s Matt Holt countered with six innings of one-run ball while striking out eight and allowing five hits.
CSU scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh on three errors but couldn’t push across the tying run. La Salle scored two more in the top of the ninth.
Josh Litchfield’s sacrifice fly scored Christian Maggio to give CSU a 1-0 lead.
The teams play again Saturday at 4 p.m.
No. 23 Coastal Carolina 10, VCU 8
CONWAY — Kieton Rivers was 3 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs, while Parker Chavers and Zach Biermann homered to help Coastal Carolina rally past VCU at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Keaton Weisz broke a tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning to give Coastal Carolina a 7-5 lead.
Biermann’s two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth gave the Chanticleers a 10-6 lead, which proved to be the difference after the Rams scored twice in the ninth.
Matt Eardensohn allowed one run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 32/3 innings of relief to get the win.
Coastal Carolina hosts Maryland on Saturday at 3 p.m., while VCU plays Campbell at 11 a.m.