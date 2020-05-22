College of Charleston mad about The Citadel's $65,000 basketball tab

If the decision were left up to College of Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts, he’d have the Cougars open up every basketball season against cross-town rival, The Citadel.

Roberts just wouldn’t pay the Bulldogs $65,000 to do it, like he will in November.

“I don’t like that we have to pay (The Citadel) a guarantee, I don’t think that’s right," Roberts said. "It’s almost as if we are getting taken advantage of."

A guarantee for a game a few blocks away doesn't make sense, Roberts insisted.

"That doesn’t feel like a true partnership," he said. "The fact that our neighbor school won’t do a home-and-home series with us is frustrating because the perception is that we are the ones that don’t want to play them and nothing could be further from the truth.”

For the first time in four years, the Cougars and Bulldogs will face each other in a men’s basketball game on Nov. 16 at TD Arena, assuming the 2020-21 season is not derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio doesn’t understand why the Cougars are complaining about the deal they signed.

“I would like to play the College of Charleston every year,” Capaccio said. “They agreed to the contract. The coaches worked out the contract and they signed it. I let our coaches make the schedule. We wanted to stay close to campus as much as possible because of the circumstances that we are in today; the coaches agreed on, that’s what they signed, I don’t understand what the problem is now.”

Since 1901, the two schools have played each other 94 times, but haven’t faced each other since an 81-68 College of Charleston victory in November 2016.

One of the main reasons given as to why the two teams have not met over the past four years is the close relationship between Cougars head coach Earl Grant and The Citadel’s Duggar Baucom. Grant, a graduate of Stall High School, was a scrappy point guard at Spartanburg Methodist when Baucom, then an assistant at Mars Hill, tried to lure him to the mountains of North Carolina. Grant ended up going to Georgia College.

"I recruited Earl and have known him for 20 years, and I hate playing friends like that,” Baucom said. "I really have mixed feelings about it, but it's a great game for the city and for our kids and their kids.”

A sentiment shared by Grant.

"You definitely don't want to play against people that you talk to and like," Grant said. "But it's hard to avoid it sometimes in this profession, and sometimes you have to play people you like and respect."

Another factor in the hiatus in the series has been money. The Citadel has demanded what in college athletics is called a “guarantee” to play against the Bulldogs. Instead of scheduling a home-and-home series between the schools, whose campuses are separated by only two miles, the Bulldogs want to be paid to play against the Cougars.

Roberts said because of the coronavirus and the financial hardships that have hit college athletics, he wanted to schedule as many non-conference games in close proximity to the downtown campus. The Citadel was an obvious choice.

“Why pay a school like USC Upstate or one from another state that money when we can keep it in the neighborhood,” Roberts said.

The last game between the two schools drew a crowd of more than 4,100 at TD Arena. The last two games at Citadel’s McAlister Field House averaged nearly 2,500 fans.

“It’s not your typical non-conference game,” Roberts said. “Fans from both schools will come and watch at both facilities. To me, it’s a game the Charleston community would come out to watch.”

When Roberts was interviewing for the school’s athletic director’s job in 2016, he had heard rumblings about the series being discontinued when the contract between the two schools ran out after the game in 2016.

“Before I got the job here, I was told that the series wasn’t going to continue,” Roberts said. “I was hopeful that wouldn’t be the case that we’d find a way to get an extension, but the response we got from The Citadel was that they’d only play us if they got a guarantee and that’s something we’ve been very reluctant to do, especially considering the proximity of our campuses and the financial limitations of both of our athletic departments.”

Roberts said he won’t be writing any more checks to The Citadel anytime soon.

“If we play them again, we’re not going to pay them a guarantee,” Roberts said. “If The Citadel is interested in doing a home-and-home series with us just like schools like Richmond or VCU or Georgia State are doing, we’d love to schedule those games. Even North Carolina is doing a two-for-one series with us. So why can’t The Citadel do a home-and-home series with us. It just doesn’t make any sense.”