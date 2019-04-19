College of Charleston has hired Lamar University's Robin Harmony as the Cougars' eighth women's basketball coach, the school announced Friday.
Harmony will be introduced at a press conference April 24 at TD Arena.
"We are excited to have Robin join our C of C athletics family,” College of Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts said. “She is a defensive-minded coach that has built championship programs throughout her coaching career. We look forward to having her build our women’s basketball program into a championship contender in the Colonial Athletic Association.”
The 2018 Southland Conference coach of the year, Harmony joins the Cougars after six seasons establishing Lamar University (Beaumont, Texas) as one of the most successful women’s basketball programs in the league. This past season, she led the Cardinals to a 24-7 overall record, a regular-season title and second straight Women’s NIT appearance.
Over her six seasons at Lamar, Harmony posted a 115-66 (.635) overall record, including 83-25 (.769) in Southland Conference games. Her 83 conference wins is a school record.
Harmony guided the Cardinals to three Southland Conference championships and four national postseason tournaments. During her tenure at Lamar, the Cardinals won 42 straight home games at the Montagne Center, the second-longest active home winning streak in the nation behind UConn.
Prior to Lamar, Harmony spent six seasons as St. Thomas (Fla.) University’s first-ever women’s basketball head coach, posting a 131-48 overall record. A two-time Sun Conference coach of the year, she led the Bobcats to three appearances in the NAIA tournament.
The Bobcats never had a losing season under Harmony and went 27-4 with a 14-0 Sun Conference record in her last season before losing in the first round of the NAIA Tournament.
Prior to her time as head coach at St. Thomas, Harmony spent 18 seasons on the coaching staff of her alma mater, the University of Miami (Fla.), the last 12 seasons as associate head coach. Harmony was interim coach for two games in her final season with the Hurricanes, posting victories in both contests.
During her time at Miami, Harmony helped the Hurricanes win three Big East Conference regular-season championships and two Big East tournament championship titles. The Hurricanes reached the postseason seven times and advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 on one occasion.
A former standout player for the University of Miami, Harmony became the first women’s basketball player to be inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 1997.
She totaled 1,308 career points, 750 rebounds, 445 assists and 314 steals in 125 games played for the Hurricanes from 1980-84.
Robin Harmony's coaching experience
Lamar University Head Coach (2013-19) – 115-66 (.635) – Three WNIT Appearances
St. Thomas (Fla.) University Head Coach (2005-13) – 131-48 (.732)
University of Miami (Fla.) Associate Head Coach (1993-2005)
University of Miami (Fla.) Assistant Coach (1988-93)
Fairleigh Dickinson University Assistant Coach (1987-88)
University of Miami (Fla.) Assistant Coach (1985-87)
Harmony's career highlights
• 2019 Southland Conference Regular-Season Champions (24-5 overall record, 17-1 in Southland Conference, Team RPI in Top 50).
• Eight 20-win seasons combined as a head coach at Lamar and St. Thomas (Fla.) University.
• Lamar ranked in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 Poll.
• Coached 2019 Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of Year, Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
• Lamar led the country in four NCAA statistical categories.
• Lamar led the Southland Conference in scoring offense averaging 77 points per game, scoring margin and scoring defense.
• Lamar currently boasts the longest NCAA Division I home winning streak behind UConn with 42-straight home wins at the Montagne Center.
• Lamar defeated a Top 25-ranked opponent in No. 16 Texas A&M on the road in College Station.
• Played for Hall of Fame Head Coach Lin Dunn at the University of Miami from 1980-84.
• Inducted into the University of Miami (Fla.) Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
• Honored as a ACC Women’s Basketball Legend in 2013.