College of Charleston basketball coach Earl Grant got an early birthday and Christmas present Friday night.
The present came from senior Jarrell Brantley in the form of a game-winning 3-pointer in the Cougars’ 73-71 win over Coastal Carolina Friday night at TD Arena.
Grant, whose birthday falls on Christmas Day, couldn’t have asked for a better way for the Cougars to start their holiday break than with a victory – their 22nd straight at TD Arena – against an in-state rival.
The Cougars (11-2) will get the next four days off before opening the Colonial Athletic Association portion of their schedule against UNC Wilmington on the road Dec. 29. The Chanticleers fell to 6-6.
After an emotional 83-79 road win against VCU, a blowout victory over Siena (83-58) and with the looming holidays, the Cougars could have been excused for having a lackluster performance against the Chanticleers, a team they’ve beaten four straight times.
"I told the guys it was going to be a battle for 40 minutes, and it was," Grant said.
A 3-pointer from Coastal’s Trevion Brown gave the Chanticleers a 71-69 lead with 1:04 to play.
After Brantley made one of two free throws to cut the gap to 71-70 with 39 seconds to play, Coastal’s Zac Cuthberton missed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds to go.
Charleston freshman Zep Jasper got the rebound and looked to the Cougars' bench as he brought the ball up the court, but Grant didn’t call a timeout.
“Sometimes you have to go with your gut,” Grant said. “I saw Grant (Riller) and Jarrell running up the floor, and Zep had the ball in the middle of court. I saw the look his eye. We’d spread the floor pretty well, and sometimes you have to trust your guys and hope they make the right decision.”
Jasper, who hit six big free throws in the final three minutes, drove into the paint and found Brantley wide open in the corner for a 3-pointer.
“Zep’s not a freshman, he doesn’t play like one,” Brantley said. “He made my job easy. He drew the defense and kicked it out to me, and all I had to do was step into the shot.”
Brantley’s 3-point snapped through the net to give the Cougars a 73-71 lead with 1.2 seconds to play.
Trending up
- The Cougars finished the non-conference portion of their schedule with an 11-2 record. Charleston had a signature road win against VCU last week. The Cougars played poorly in just one game against then-nationally ranked LSU in the opening game of the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando and didn’t play well in the second half against Oklahoma State, a team they led by eight points in the first half.
Other than that, the Cougars have been played at a consistently high level. With the return of Marquise Pointer and the addition of Dayton transfer Sam Miller, the Cougars’ best basketball is still ahead of them.
“There is so much room for growth,” Grant said. “With Marquise and Sam back, we’re still kind of a new team. We’re still young and we’ve got some young players that are going to help us as the season goes on. Jaylen Richard and Isaih Moore. Our focus has to be on reaching our ceiling in March. We want to be playing our best basketball in March. I think we’re budding and we’ve had some success, but we’ve got a lot of areas where we need to improve.”
- After committing a season-high 23 turnovers against VCU a week ago, the Cougars turned the ball over only seven times against Coastal Carolina. Charleston also finished with 13 assists. In the two games since VCU, the Cougars have turned over the ball just 16 times.
“We looked at the film after the VCU game and saw what we did wrong,” Jasper said. “We knew we needed to get better and take care of the ball.”
Trending down
- The Cougars' second half and perimeter defense. Give Coastal Carolina credit, the Chanticleers executed their offense very well over the final 20 minutes, shooting 55.2 percent in the second half. The Chanticleers cooled off a little from 3-point range, but were 9 of 23 (39 percent) from 3-point range.
“I thought we got the ball inside in the second half,” said Coastal Carolina coach Cliff Ellis. “We were able to score some in the paint and then kick it out for some open looks at the basket.
- The Cougars 3-point shot, which had been getting better of late, took a nose dive against the Chanticleers. Charleston finished just 5 of 23 (21 percent) from behind the arc.
“You’re going to have games like that,” Grant said. “That’s why defense and rebounding is so important.”
Coming up
The Cougars will have a week off before opening up their CAA schedule. Charleston’s first three CAA games will be on the road against UNC Wilmington (Dec. 29), Towson (Jan. 3) and James Madison (Jan. 5). The Cougars' next home game will be Jan. 10 against Drexel.