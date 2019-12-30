Brevin Galloway always had the green light to shoot the ball.
Galloway has never been shy about taking a shot, and even after making just 1 of 7 attempts from the floor during the first half against Delaware on Monday night, the former Seneca High School star wasn’t about to stop shooting.
Galloway finished with 14 points and Grant Riller scored a game-high 22 points to lead College of Charleston past Delaware 75-63 Monday night at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Del.
The Cougars, who have won three straight games, opened their Colonial Athletic Association schedule with two consecutive road wins after beating Drexel on Saturday and the Blue Hens on Monday.
After 20 minutes of play, Galloway was struggling and had missed all four of his 3-point attempts. That didn’t stop the 6-2 junior guard from shooting in the second half. Galloway was 4 of 9 from the floor, including three 3-pointers in a crucial 11-0 run midway through the second half that erased a six-point halftime deficit. Galloway also had four steals and five rebounds.
“We told Brevin at halftime, he’s a green light shooter,” Grant said. “He is a big-time shot maker. If he gets a good look, we want him to take the shot. We always encourage him to take shots when he’s open. He made a couple of contested shots as well, but that’s what Brevin has done since he stepped onto campus. He hit some big shots tonight. He’s been really good of anticipating the play and getting in the passing lanes, and he’s got really active hands. Those steals turned into offense for us.”
The Blue Hens (11-4, 1-1) had their way with the Cougars' defense in the first half, shooting better than 52 percent from the floor.
“I didn’t know who that team was in the first half,” Grant said. “Some of the breakdowns we had defensively in the first half were very uncharacteristic of who we are. I told the guys if they cleaned up these mistakes, it’s going to cut at least 12 to 14 points off of their second half total. We gave them 12 to 14 points in the first half, and we have to be better. Obviously, we made a few adjustments and played much better defensively in the second half.”
The Cougars turned up their defensive intensity in the second half, mixing in a zone defense, and limited the Blue Hens to just 23 points. The 63 points Delaware scored were 13 below their average.
“I wanted to give them different looks,” Grant said. “Most of the time you don’t play a zone against a team that can shoot like Delaware, but they are also a rhythm team, so I thought the zone, mixing that with the man-to-man kept them off balance and made them a little tentative. We forced some turnovers because they couldn’t find the shots they normally get in their offense.”
Jaylen McManus had another solid game, finishing with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Trending Up
The Cougars' bench.
Charleston got 12 points off the bench and some key minutes from Osinachi Smart and Trevon Reddish.
“I thought the bench did a really good job of keeping us in the game,” Grant said. “A couple of big rebounds. Trevon Reddish defended really well and had a really physical putback on an offensive rebound. Osi came off the bench and gave us a big lift. It was a total team effort. Guys played really hard and found a way to win the game.”
Zep Jasper, who finished with 12 points and three assists, did not have a turnover for the second straight game.
“Zep is playing big-time basketball right now,” Grant said. “The last two games he’s been really consistent. He gave us 12 points, that’s huge, and especially when he makes a couple of 3s and defends like he does. It’s nice to see him to develop and grow as a point guard and a guy that can lead our team. He’s still got a lot of room to grow.”
Coming up
After winning their first two CAA road games, the Cougars return home to face Towson Thursday night at TD Arena.
“It’s always a physical game when we play Towson,” Grant said. “It’s going be another defensive battle.”