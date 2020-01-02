College of Charleston senior Sam Miller tried to act like it wasn’t that big of a deal.

When Charleston head coach Earl Grant told the 6-8 Arlington, Va., native that he’d be making his first start in a Cougars uniform against VCU, Miller tried to shrug off the significance of the moment. After all, he’d started eight games for Dayton before he'd transferred to the Lowcountry.

“Ideally, I’d love to say it wasn’t a big deal,” Miller said. “When coach said I was going to start I was excited. I’ve wanted to start all year, but obviously, I also wanted to do what was best for the team. If coach thinks it was best for me to come off the bench, then I was happy doing that.”

Still, Miller had to admit there has been a little extra swagger in his step over the past four games since he was inserted into the starting lineup.

“Ideally, I’d like to say I’m not any more confident now than I was when I was coming off the bench,” Miller said. “But, yeah, it does give me a little extra energy and affects my psyche a little bit.”

Miller has responded with some of his best basketball since joining the team two years ago as a transfer from Dayton. Heading into the Thursday night’s game against Towson, Miller is averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 rebounds since joining the starting lineup. He’s also shooting better than 47 percent from 3-point range in the last four games.

More importantly, the Cougars (8-6, 2-0 in CAA) are also 3-1 with Miller in the starting lineup.

“Sam brings a high skill level to the position,” Grant said. “Sam is a very skilled big man that can pass and shoot. There are not many big men that can step out and knock down the three like Sam can. He’s gotten better as a defender and rebounder, but he brings a different element to our team when he’s on the floor.”

Miller said very little has changed in terms of his role when he’s on the floor.

“In terms of minutes and touches, it's not that much of a difference for me,” Miller said. “It does feel good to be locked into the game from the get go. I’m not worried about when my name is going to be called.”

Grant said making the switch from Osinachi Smart, the rugged, athletic center from Nigeria, to Miller was something the coaching staff had been discussing since the summer.

“We told both of them in the summer that at some point in the season, they’d both get a chance to start,” Grant said. “I told them not to take it personally if they were not starting. Some guys are going to start and some guys are going to finish. I think they’ve both done a good job of working together and doing that job by committee. I just felt like the match-up against VCU, with the way they were going to defend us, was going to be better with Sam in the starting lineup.”

Miller’s ability to hit the long range shot has helped free up Grant Riller to make more plays offensively. One of the cornerstones of the Cougars offense this season has been the ball screen, involving Riller and Miller.

“I try to set a nice, solid screen,” Miller said. “A lot depends on what kind of ball screen defense our opponents are playing. I’m just trying to get a good piece of the guy that’s guarding him and if he gets matched up on their big man, he’s got no chance of keeping Grant in front of him. Most guards can’t keep him from the basket.”

Riller, who is averaging a team high 21.1 points a game, has not been shy about sharing the ball with Miller when he’s open.

“Grant has done a great job of kicking the ball to me when he’s getting double teamed and I pop out,” Miller said. “Shooting the three has always been a part of my game. Being able to step outside and make that shot has always been a very important part of my game.”