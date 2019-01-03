College of Charleston coach Earl Grant was determined to use his bench more as the Cougars headed into the heart of their Colonial Athletic Association schedule.
True to his word, Grant was able to get more players on the floor than normal, using nine different players, Thursday night against Towson.
But in the end, the Cougars relied on the duo of Grant Riller and Jarrell Brantley to do most of the heavy lifting in terms of scoring.
The duo combined for 47 points - Riller scored 24 points and Brantley added 23 - to lead College of Charleston past Towson, 67-55, at SECU Arena in Towson, MD.
The Cougars (12-2, 2-0 in CAA) won for the 10th consecutive time and are off to their best start in more than a decade. Towson fell to 5-10, 1-2.
“Any time you can win on the road, it’s a good win,” Grant said. “Sometimes you have to win ugly and win a defensive battle, but I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. I told the guys if we took care of the ball, we’d be OK. We only had seven turnovers and we held them to under 60 points. When you do that, you’ve always got a chance to win. We moved the ball and were very unselfish.”
Grant was able to use several different lineup combinations throughout the game.
“We played some different lineups, guys who had not played much together in the past, and I thought they gave us a great lift,” Grant said.
Trending Up
- While the Cougars bench was outscored, 25-16, Sam Miller had his best night in a Charleston uniform, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds. Miller, a transfer from Dayton, had to sit out last season and missed most of the preseason with a foot injury.
“I was able to finish a couple of baskets and knock down some free throws which was good because I came into the game one of four and was feeling some jitters at the line,” Miller said. “It’s been a while since I’ve gotten the reps I’ve needed to start to feel comfortable. I needed to work my way back into it and start to feel comfortable again. I felt good and I think it showed tonight.”
- The Cougars continue to be one of the top teams nationally in taking care of the ball. Against the pressure defense of Towson, Charleston finished with seven turnovers and handed out 13 assists. The Cougars had just one turnover in the opening half.
“I thought we shared the ball,” Grant said. “We didn’t give them any extra possessions.”
- Against Towson, one of the top rebounding teams in the CAA, the Cougars were able to hold their own as each team collected 32 rebounds on the game.
Trending Down
If the Cougars have a weakness this season, it’s their inconsistent shooting from 3-point range. The Cougars came into the game shooting just 32 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and were just one of 12 against Towson.
Coming up
The Cougars open their CAA schedule with three straight road games. The third and final road game is Saturday against James Madison beginning at 4 p.m. Charleston’s next home game will be Jan. 10 against Drexel.