It was payday on Thursday and the College of Charleston made sure they were able to put some money in the bank this week.
Jarrell Brantley scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and Grant Riller added 17 points to lead College of Charleston past Elon, 72-53, Thursday night before a crowd of 3,714 at TD Arena.
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak as the Cougars improved to 15-6 overall and 4-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Phoenix fell to 6-15 and 2-6.
It was a much-needed win for the Cougars, who had lost four of their last five games coming into Thursday night's contest with the Phoenix, and now are just a game behind Delaware and Northeastern for second place in the CAA. The top two teams in the CAA will earn a first-round bye at March’s conference tournament at the North Charleston Coliseum.
For the most part, the Cougars returned to their roots – taking care of the basketball and playing defense at a high-level. The Cougars committed just 12 turnovers and forced the Phoenix to take contested shots that they missed more often than not. Elon shot just 39.6 percent from the floor and was nine of 24 from 3-point range. The Phoenix lead the CAA in three-point shooting, averaging seven made 3-pointers a game.
“We’ve been talking about how winning is like pay day, so we’ve got to enjoy it every time we get paid,” said Riller, who had seven rebounds and three assists. “It feels good to win again, especially after coming off that road trip last week. We’ve been working on defense all week in practice. Coach has been preaching to us all week about getting back to our standards, so it was good to come out and play like we did.”
While Brantley was pleased to win again after losing to Northeastern (69-60) and Hofstra (86-72) on the road last week, the Columbia native would like to see the Cougars be a little more consistent on both ends of the floor.
“I thought we played stretches of 'Charleston' basketball,'” Brantley said. “When we play like that, we show our dominance. When we play like that, for 40 minutes, we show what we’re capable of doing. When we guard and defend and look for each other and make the extra play I think we’re a tough team to beat. We did more of that tonight.”
Charleston’s bench had one of its best nights of the season, led by junior Jaylen McManus and true freshman Jaylen Richard.
McManus and Richard combined for 19 points and did not miss a single shot from the floor. McManus was 4-of-4 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points, three rebounds and an assist, while Richard had seven points, two steals and a tomahawk dunk.
“This is what we dealt with earlier in the year when we didn’t know which guy was going to step up for us because we have so many,” Brantley said. “It was good to see Jaylen Richard bring the defensive energy and he had that electrifying dunk and Jaylen McManus didn’t miss from three, so it’s good having those guys step up and play like they did.”
Trending Up
- The Cougars dominated the paint on both ends of the floor.
Charleston outscored Elon, 38-10, in the paint and held a 34-28 rebound edge. The Cougars finished with 14 second-chance points.
“Sometimes you just want to see some fruits of your labor,” said Charleston head coach Earl Grant. “Whether you’re winning or losing, you’re working hard every day in practice. I thought the guys had great spirit during practice this week, so it was nice to see them get rewarded for their hard work.”
- Grant was able to use almost his entire bench against the Phoenix. Ten different players got on the floor and eight scored. Isaih Moore had not played in weeks, but came in and scored four points in four minutes.
“That’s been a challenge for me,” Grant said. “We’ve got a deep team and when Marquise (Pointer) and Sam (Miller) came back three weeks ago, we had some guys that had played a lot earlier in the season not get into the game. We wanted to find a way to get some energy off the bench and get everyone engaged and get everyone involved and make some of the guys on the floor more accountable when they make a mistake they can come out of the game and we can talk about it. I thought our bench did a great job giving us some energy.”
Trending Down
- The Cougars continue to be a streaky shooting team, especially from 3-point range.
Take away McManus’ 4-for-4 effort from beyond the arc and the Cougars just three of 18 from 3-point range.
- It was a tough shooting night for sophomore Brevin Galloway as he missed all five shots he took from the floor.
The Anderson native came into the game averaging 8.9 points a game and has nine double-digit scoring games, including a 16-point effort on Saturday against Hofstra.
Coming up
Charleston will take on William & Mary Saturday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. at TD Arena. It’s the second game of a four-game homestand for the Cougars.