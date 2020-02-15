College of Charleston drops third straight; Riller's scoring streak ends

College of Charleston has built a reputation over the past six seasons as a tough, hard-nosed defensive team that loves to rebound and doesn’t turn the basketball over.

None of those characteristics were on display for the Cougars on Saturday afternoon against Northeastern.

Maxime Boursiquot scored 18 points and Jordan Roland added 17 to lead Huskies past College of Charleston 65-51 at Matthews Arena in Boston on Saturday.

It was the third straight loss for the Cougars (15-12, 9-6 CAA), who just 10 days ago held sole possession of first place in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Huskies, the defending CAA Tournament champions, improved to 13-13, 7-7.

Under Charleston coach Earl Grant, the Cougars have been one of the elite defensive teams in the CAA and have taken care of the basketball, always among the nation’s leaders in turnovers per game and turnover margin. It’s a major reason why the Cougars have averaged 25 wins per year over the past three seasons while earning an NIT and NCAA Tournament bids.

After beating William & Mary by 18 points on Feb. 6, the Cougars were sitting on top of the CAA standings. But consecutive losses to Elon, Hofstra and now Northeastern have Grant and his staff searching for answers.

“I really can’t put my finger on what has happened to us in the last two or three games," Grant said after the game. "We’ve just struggled to score the ball. We’ve got to find a way to get everybody, one through 13, to give the type of energy on every possession we need to win. This team is very capable, but we haven’t played up to our capabilities in the last two or three games, but we’ve still got time to make some corrections and see if we can finish strong.”

There’s no shame in giving up 65 points to a Northeastern team that came into the game averaging more than 72 points a game. It was the rebounding – the Cougars were outrebounded 35-24 – the 18 turnovers and the more than nine minutes without a point that proved to be the difference in the game.

“The last two or three games, I haven’t seen the energy level, the passion that I need to see,” Grant said.

After Jaylen McManus started the second half with an old fashioned 3-point play, Charleston took a 38-35 lead on Brevin Galloway’s layup with 18:01 to play.

The Huskies went on an 8-0 run over the next two minutes, with Zep Jasper’s 3-pointer and layup pulling the Cougars within 45-43 with 13:45 to play.

And then the wheels fell off for the Cougars.

Charleston didn’t score a point over the next nine-plus minutes and committed eight turnovers during that span, missing 12 straight shots in the process. The Huskies went on a 17-0 run to put the game away.

“We made a point of getting the ball into the paint, especially early in the second half,” Grant said. “Jaylen McManus had a couple of and-one opportunities, and then we had a couple of bad possessions. They forced us into a couple of contested jump shots and they made some baskets in transitions and the game turned on us. Give them credit, they did a better job of executing.”

Riller had his 54-game double-digit scoring streak end on Saturday. The senior, who has 2,380 career points, finished with just 9 points.

Coming up

The Cougars will have a week before they take the court again. Charleston will face UNC Wilmington next Saturday night at Trask Coliseum in its final road game of the season.