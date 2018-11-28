College of Charleston’s Nick Harris sleeps next to his toughest critic every night.
When Harris got off to a slow start offensively this season, the 6-10, senior thought he might be able to get a few words of encouragement from his new bride – Stephanie Harris.
That was not the case.
“She’s been on me pretty heavy all season, it’s been crazy,” Harris said with a chuckle. “Her and my dad are my toughest critics, but my dad is a lot nicer than she is. My wife is brutal sometimes.”
Although Harris scored just six points, he pulled down a season-high 11 rebounds and blocked three shots and Jaylen McManus came off the bench to add 10 points to lead College of Charleston past South Carolina State, 83-70, Wednesday night before a crowd of 4,167 at TD Arena.
The Cougars (6-2) extended their home court winning streak to 19 games, which is second only to South Dakota State’s current run of 23 straight games. The Bulldogs fell to 1-7.
Harris has struggled with his touch around the rim early this season, but seemed to find a rhythm against the Bulldogs.
“I think I’ve finally started find my grove again,” said Harris, who was married this summer. “My jump hook finally dropped tonight and that’s been my go-to shot since I’ve been here. I’ve been focusing on defense and rebounding. I’m not worried about the offense, it’ll come.”
McManus, meanwhile, missed most of the preseason with a foot injury and has finally rounded into game form.
“I’m trying to let the shots come to me,” McManus said. “I felt pretty good coming into the game. I got a lot of shots up during the shoot-around today, so I came in pretty confident.”
Eleven Cougars saw action and nine scored against the Bulldogs.
Trending Up
- Grant Riller continued his hot shooting from AdvoCare Invitational over the weekend, where he had back-to-back 30-point performances and was named to the all-tournament team.
Riller finished with a game-high 23 points and dished out six assists in the victory. He did not commit a turnover and played at the point guard position most of the game.
“Grant’s a great scorer, but we know he can’t do that for us every night, so it’s good to see other guys stepping up like they did tonight,” Harris said.
- As good as Grant has been this season, Jarrell Brantley might be the Cougars most consistent player on the Cougars roster.
The 6-7, 255-pound senior had another excellent performance, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes.
Brantley was 8 of 9 from the floor and made 3 of 4 free throws.
The Cougars shot 60 percent from the floor as a team against the Bulldogs.
Trending Down
- At the end of the game, the Cougars had three true freshmen and two sophomores on the floor.
The Bulldogs were able to cut an 18-point deficit down to 10 points in the final minute.
Jasper sits out second half
Freshman point guard Zep Jasper took a hard spill on a driving layup in the first half against the Bulldogs.
Jasper, who finished with two points and one assist, returned to the game a few minutes later, but was held out in the second half.
“He looked fine in the locker room after the game,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “He could have played in the second half, but he played 30 minutes a game down in Orlando and with another game in two days, I figured it was best to just rest him.”
Coming up
The Cougars are in the midst of a three-game homestand and will face Charlotte Saturday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. at TD Arena.