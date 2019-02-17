The Citadel 9, Delaware State 3
Citadel freshman Tyler Corbitt went 5 for 5 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Ben Peden belted a two-run home run to lead the Bulldogs past Delaware State at Riley Park.
The Bulldogs (2-1) took the lead for good in the third inning as Jeffery Brown singled to left and stole second. After going to third on a flyout, Corbitt went through the right side for a run-scoring single.
Corbitt scored when Ryan McCarthy delivered a two-out single through the right side.
With the Bulldogsup 6-3 in the sixth, DSU loaded the bases with just one out. Alex Bialakis was able to get out of the jam without any damage by getting a strikeout and a groundout.
In the fifth, Corbitt doubled and scored on an RBI single by Bryce Leasure, while Ryan McCarthy, who finished 2 for 4, drove in a second run with a fielder’s choice.
The Bulldogs tacked on a run in the sixth on a Corbitt two-out single to score Tilo Skole.
Two more runs came across in the eighth as Leasure and McCarthy started the inning with back-to-back doubles. A throwing error with two outs allowed a second run to score.
Dylan Spence (1-0) allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits and six strikeouts over five innings for The Citadel.
Jordan Buster needed just eight pitches to work a quick ninth inning.
College of Charleston 12, UNC Asheville 3
MOUNT PLEASANT — Danny Wondrack and Ari Sechopoulos each drove in three runs and Chaz Davey plated two to lead College of Charleston past UNC Asheville at Patriots Point for a series sweep.
College of Charleston (3-0) pounded out 14 hits, including six for extra bases.
Sechopoulos launched a two-run homer in the fourth and Wondrack laced a two-run double in the fifth. Davey plated two runs with a third-inning double and added three runs scored as part of a 2-for-4 effort.
Joey Mundy crushed a solo home run to right in his first plate appearance of the season, and Jared Kirven marked his first collegiate hit with an RBI single in the sixth. Cross Holfert went 2 for 4 with a run scored and Logan McRae added an RBI double in the third. McLendon Sears collected his first collegiate hit with an infield single in the eighth.
Austin George got the start and pitched into the fourth, allowing three runs and striking out five. Steven Cook struck out two over two shutout innings to pick up the win, while Tradd James, Kris Kuhn of Summerville, Trent Joiner and Nathan Ocker closed out the game.
La Salle 5, Charleston Southern 4
Charleston Southern got out to a 3-0 lead after two innings but a four-run fourth from La Salle was enough to take the finale and the series at CSU Ballpark.
Josh Litchfield turned in his first three-hit game of the season, driving in two, but CSU (1-2) couldn’t scratch across the tying run late against La Salle (2-1).
Ryan Stoudemire added a pair of hits and an RBI for CSU.
La Salle cut into the CSU lead with a solo home run from Nick O’Day in the third before sending 10 men to the plate as part of a four-run fourth.
The Bucs got a run back in the eighth after Dante Blakeney singled and a misplay from the outfielder allowed Stoudemire to score.
CSU starter Jaret Bennett (0-1) went 31/3 innings and surrendered five runs, four earned, while striking out five.
No. 23 Coastal Carolina 11, Campbell 2
CONWAY — Kyle Skeels went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Cory Wood, Zach Biermann and Parker Chavers drove in two runs each to lead Coastal Carolina to a rout of Campbell.
The Chanticleers (3-0) tallied 12 hits and scored in every inning they batted except the fourth and eighth.
Mike Koenig added a solo home run in the third for Coastal Carolina, which allowed no earned runs.
Austin Kitchen went three innings in relief of starter Garrett McDaniels for the win.