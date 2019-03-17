Chris Graham’s two-run eighth-inning single broke open a tie game and lifted
College of Charleston to a 3-1 victory over Furman on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
The victory gave the Cougars (13-6) a three-game series sweep of the Paladins (5-12).
With the score tied at 1, Jared Kirven opened the bottom of the eighth with a walk, and Luke Manzo was hit by a pitch by David Dunlavey.
Following a groundout that moved Manzo and Kirven to second and third base, respectively, Graham sent the first pitch he saw from Dunlavey back through the middle of a drawn-in Paladins infield to drive home both runners and give the Cougars the 3-1 lead.
Brooks Lucas (1-0) earned the victory after coming on in the third inning in relief of starter Noah Hinzman.
No. 15 Georgia 4,
No. 20 USC 2
COLUMBIA — Georgia scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning, including a three-run homer by Tucker Maxwell off Sawyer Bridges, to complete a three-game sweep of South Carolina at Founders Park.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth. Senior Chris Cullen singled to open the inning. He reached second as LJ Talley dropped a throw on an attempted fielder’s choice off the bat of Brady Allen. USC loaded the bases when Ian Jenkins walked. Georgia (18-2, 3-0 SEC) turned a double play, throwing out Cullen at home, but Quinntin Perez singled to center to score Allen.
USC (14-6, 0-3), which struck out 14 times, added a run in the bottom of the ninth on Jacob
Olson’s eighth homer.
Notre Dame 4,
No. 18 Clemson 2 (10)
CLEMSON — Carter Putz scored the go-ahead run in the 10th in Notre Dame’s (8-10, 4-2 ACC) victory over Clemson.
Joe Boyle (1-0) earned the win by retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning. Mitch Megias pitched the 10th inning to record his first career save.
Carson Spiers (1-1) suffered the loss for the Tigers (14-5, 4-2). Tigers starter Keyshawn Askew allowed just five hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with four strikeouts in 52/3 innings.
No. 19 Coastal 15,
La.-Monroe 7
Monroe, La. — Coastal
Carolina scored a season-high 15 runs to complete the Sun Belt series sweep of Louisiana- Monroe.
The offense was once again led by redshirt sophomore Jake Wright, who went 4 for 5 with a career-high six RBIs and was just a triple shy of the cycle.
Winthrop 7, CSU 6
ROCK HILL — Winthrop
(10-9, 3-0 Big South) scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to complete a late comeback and defeat Charleston Southern for the series sweep.
CSU (6-15, 0-3) jumped out to an early lead. Ryan Stoudemire hit a two-out RBI double, then freshman Max Ryerson blasted his second homer of the season for a 3-0 lead after one inning.
Stoudemire, Reid Hardwick and Brooks Bryan each had two-hit days for the Bucs.
Indiana State 8,
The Citadel 0
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Citadel struggled to find timely hitting, falling to Indiana State in the series finale.
Tyler Corbitt led the offense by going 2 for 4 with a double for the Bulldogs (7-12). The freshman has now hit safely in 17 of 19 games this season.
Ryan McCarthy and Andrew Judkins added base hits.