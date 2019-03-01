MOUNT PLEASANT - Griffin McLarty struck out eight and allowed only two hits in a complete-game effort, and Dupree Hart and Chaz Davey each drove in two runs to lead College of Charleston past North Carolina A&T at Patriots Point.
Davey led the way with a 3-for-4 night, scoring twice and driving in two with his third home run of the season for the Cougars (10-2). Hart went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base, while Logan McRae collected three hits and plated one. Cross Holfert delivered his first home run of the season – a solo shot – as Ari Sechopoulos went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Harrison Hawkins tallied three hits and scored once.
McLarty delivered his best start of the season on the mound, going the distance for his second win of the season. The junior right-hander allowed one unearned run and retired 21 consecutive batters before surrendering a single to the leadoff batter in the ninth.
Camden Williamson and Ryne Stanley were the lone players to reach base via a hit for the Aggies (5-4), with Williamson scoring on a sacrifice fly from Jason King.
Tim Luth surrendered five runs – four earned – on nine hits over 61/3 innings to take the loss.
The teams play again Saturday at noon.
The Citadel 6, North Alabama 3
Ryan McCarthy and Bryce Leasure had two-run singles in the seventh inning as The Citadel defeated North Alabama in the series opener at Riley Park.
Jordan Merritt (1-2) turned in his third-straight quality start as he gave up three runs on nine hits in his first career complete game for the Bulldogs (3-5). The reigning Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week struck out three and did not walk anybody.
Case Best (0-3) took the loss after giving up four runs, two earned, on seven hits over 61/3 innings for North Alabama (2-7).
After the Lions took an early 1-0 lead, the Bulldogs went up 2-1 in the second on a Ben Peden RBI double and a fielding error. After North Alabama tied the game in the fourth, the Bulldogs broke the tie in the seventh after loading the bases to set up hits by McCarthy and Leasure.
McCarthy finished 2 for 4, Lane Botkin went 3 for 4 and the Bulldogs got at least one hit from seven of the nine hitters in the lineup.
The Bulldogs and Lions play the second game of the three-game series Saturday at 3 p.m. The game is Read Across America with fans being able to get tickets for $5 with the donation of a book.
Notre Dame 7, Charleston Southern 4
Facing the Friday night starter in both ends of a twinbill, Charleston Southern fell to Notre Dame and Ball State at Shipyard Park on the first day of the Swig & Swine Classic.
In the weekend opener, senior right hander Tyler Weekley battled to toss five innings for CSU, allowing just two earned runs while striking out seven.
Notre Dame (3-5) starter Tommy Sheehan pitched eight innings, allowing four runs while striking out six and walking one.
CSU and Notre Dame traded early blows with the Irish putting up a run in the bottom of the first before CSU responded with four in the second, then a three-spot in the bottom half tied the game at 4 through just two innings.
Weekley and Sheehan then settled in to trade zeros with Weekley surrendering just one more run in the third and Sheehan shutting down the Buccaneer lineup the rest of his outing. The southpaw sat down 17 straight Bucs between the second and seventh innings before Cole Kmet nailed down the save.
Kyle Horton had a pair of RBIs for the Buccaneers, extending his hit streak to six with a two-run single.
Ball State 3, Charleston Southern 1
Chayce McDermott tossed six scoreless innings, striking out seven while surrendering four hits and walking four as Ball State defeated Charleston Southern.
CSU junior righty Cam Weinberger began with six strikeouts through two frames, his lone blemish being a solo home run by Noah Navarro, but surrendered two more in the fourth.
Weinberger finished with a career-high eight strikeouts across 41/3 innings before Seth Owens and Jordan Bridges provided 32/3 scoreless innings and seven strikeouts.
Josh Litchfield was 3 for 5 and Reid Hardwick was 3 for 4 for CSU, which got only another single by Ryan Stoudemire.
CSU returns to CSU Ballpark Saturday against Notre Dame at 4 p.m. The Irish take on Ball State at 11 a.m.
No. 21 Coastal Carolina 11, Illinois 3
CONWAY — Coastal Carolina’s Kieton Rivers and Keaton Weisz each homered and drove in three runs in a rout of Illinois at Springs Brooks Stadium in the CCU Baseball Tournament.
With the score tied at 1 in the third, the Chanticleers (8-2) scored nine runs over the next four innings to pull away, capped by a four-run sixth.
Zach McCambley (2-0) went five innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four for Coastal.
Rivers was 1 for 1 with two walks, a hit by pitch and two runs scored. Scott McKeon was 3 for 3 with a double and a walk, and Zach Berimann went 2 for 4 with two runs and a hit by pitch.