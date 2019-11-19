Grant Riller finally got a little help from his friends.
Riller, one of the nation’s top scorers over the past two seasons, scored 22 points in College of Charleston’s 76-66 win over Marshall but got plenty of support as four of his teammates scored in double figures in the Cougars’ victory Tuesday night before a crowd of 6,384 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.
Sam Miller had 13 points, while Jaylen McManus and Brevin Galloway chipped in 12 points each and Zep Jasper added 10 points to take the scoring pressure off of Riller.
“People want to know who are big three are and I think we’ve got two pretty consistent scorers with Grant and Jaylen McManus right now,” Grant said. “The third one is a floating guy. It will be by committee. I think the third guy is ball movement, player movement and making the right decision. That can make us harder to guard because then you can’t key on a certain guy if you don’t know exactly who is going to step up and make plays. I like to see five guys in double figures.”
McManus, who was coming off a season-high 18-point outing against Oklahoma State last week, followed that up with another sold performance on both ends of the floor. The 6-7 McManus had a team-high 9 rebounds.
“Jaylen is who he is,” Grant said. “He’s played his role the last three years, but he’s tried to be more aggressive this year. I wanted to get him the ball early and get him involved and he delivered. He made some big baskets and hopefully he continues to build on that.”
Two years ago, Marshall advanced to the same NCAA Tournament site in San Diego, Calif., as the Cougars. The Thundering Herd is known for its up tempo style, but the Cougars countered by using 10 players during the game.
“I thought our bench really helped us out tonight,” Grant said. “We wanted to use as many bodies as we could so we could play as hard as we could for the full 40 minutes.”
The game, which was tied 35 at halftime, featured 14 lead changes and nine ties before the Cougars (3-1) took control in the second half with a 12-5 run. Marshall (1-3) shot just 37 percent from the floor and 26 percent from 3-point range.
“Second half was much better than the first,” Grant said. “I thought we did a better job of finding the open man, kicking it out and knocking down some open threes. We were getting to the rim in the first half, but we were not getting the calls. In the second half, we kept going to the rim and we got some calls and made some free throws. I thought we did a really good job of defending the three and following the game plan.”
The Cougars will travel to Orlando Saturday and take on Central Florida beginning at 2 p.m.