Brevin Galloway has always had a shooter’s mentality.

No matter how many shots the College of Charleston junior guard misses, he always believes the next one is going in. Confidence has never been an issue for the former Seneca High School star.

“I can miss four, five shots in a row, but I know that next shot is going to be a bucket,” said Galloway, who led the Cougars in 3-point shooting last season with 51. “The coaches and my teammates give me that confidence because they believe in me. I might miss a couple of shots, but they keep telling me to take the shot when it’s there.”

With the departure of Jarrell Brantley, who is playing in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, the Cougars will rely even more on Galloway this season. The 6-2 shooting guard was third on the team in scoring last year, averaging 7.9 points a game, and gives the Cougars their most potent offensive threat outside of Grant Riller.

“Coach and I talked all summer about my role and how it be expanding this year,” Galloway said. “I’m probably going to be the second offensive option, and I need to be more aggressive and look to score a little bit more than I have in the past.”

Galloway’s scoring and his ability to hit 3-pointers will be crucial if the Cougars are going to record their fourth straight 20-win season. Riller, who averaged almost 22 points a game a year ago, will be the focus for just about every opponent this season.

“As good as Grant is, he can’t do it by himself,” Galloway said. “He’s going to need help, he’s going to need other guys to knock down some shots. I’m embracing the new role. It feels like I’m back in high school again where I was the second or third option and I knew I was going to get my shots.”

Riller, who is seventh in scoring in school history with 1,796 points, said Galloway’s ability to stretch opposing defenses will open the floor up for the entire offense.

"He makes me a better player," said Riller, who needs 779 points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer. "He opens up the floor for me because defenses have to respect his shot."

College of Charleston coach Earl Grant believes that Galloway will be equal to the task.

“The first thing that kind of jumps out at you about Brevin is his shooting and scoring ability,” Grant said. “He’s always been able to shoot and score. He’s got great range on his shot, and he’s confident that every shot he takes is going in.”

Galloway has spent much of the summer working on his ball handling because he knows that teams will extend their defenses to take away his 3-point shot.

“I can’t just settle for 3-pointers all the time,” Galloway said. “I’ve got to be able to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. I’m going to be handling the ball a lot more this season, so that’s something I concentrated on all summer.”

College of Charleston Men

Last season: 24-9, 12-6 (3rd in CAA)

Coach: Earl Grant, 101-65, entering sixth season at CofC

Notable: The Cougars have averaged 25 wins per season over the past three years. … Senior Grant Riller was named the CAA Preseason Player of the Year … Riller needs 776 points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.

