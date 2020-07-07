College of Charleston adds another transfer for next basketball season

Lorenzo Edwards never took an official visit to College of Charleston.

However, the Saint Joseph’s University forward did spend nearly a week at the downtown campus during last November’s Charleston Classic.

It was enough time to convince the Lake Forest, Ill., native that he wanted to spend his final season at the collegiate level playing for the Cougars. The 6-8 Edwards, who earned his business degree last month from the Philadelphia-based university and verbally committed to College of Charleston, averaged seven points and five rebounds for the Hawks as a junior. He will be immediately eligible to play when the Cougars open their season against The Citadel in November.

St. Joseph’s was one of eight teams featured in last year’s Charleston Classic, the annual ESPN tournament that is held at TD Arena on the campus at College of Charleston the week before Thanksgiving.

The NCAA has put a halt to all on-campus recruiting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic began in March. The dead period for recruiting has been extended through the end of August.

“I just really loved the city, the arena, and that really helped me make my decision,” Edwards said. “With COVID going around, you couldn’t take an official or unofficial visit anywhere, so having been on the campus and in the city, I knew it was the right place for me.”

Edwards picked the Cougars over Houston and Southern Illinois – two schools he’d never seen in person.

The Cougars will have six new faces in the lineup next season. Besides Edwards, the Cougars signed D’Avian Houston, RJ Ogom, Cameron Copeland, Payton Willis and Keegan Harvey. Ogom, a 6-5 power forward from Chicago, and Houston, a 6-1 guard from Bellaire, Texas, signed with the Cougars in November. Copeland, Willis and Harvey were added in April.

Grant has been reluctant to bring in transfers. In an era when players change programs about as often and they put on a new pair of basketball shoes, the former Stall High School star built his program on signing and developing high school players. Grant has had just three transfers in six seasons – Sam Miller (Dayton), James Bourne (Winthrop) and Payton Hulsey (Western Kentucky).

Those days are long gone.

The Cougars will have three transfers in this recruiting class – Edwards, Willis (who played for Vanderbilt and Minnesota) and Copeland, a 6-7 small forward that played at McLennan Community College. The hope is that all three players can come in and make an immediate impact.

“It’s a new climate, and as a coach, you have to adjust,” Grant said. “It’s a new era. The graduate transfers have become a big deal. We feel like we’ve got two really good transfers that have played in big games and made big shots. You never know how things are going to work out. Having the Charleston Classic on our campus, having those players exposed to the city and our campus, worked in our favor. It probably will in the future.”

Grant will not be able to comment directly on Edwards until his paperwork is finalized, which should be completed in the next week.

This would normally be a huge recruiting period in college basketball. All the big AAU national tournaments would have been held over the next two weeks. Grant, like every other college basketball coach, is stuck in his office watching video of hopeful prospects.

“We'd be getting ready for one of the big tournaments in Augusta or Atlanta,” Grant said. “Right now, there are still some tournaments, and we’re on social media watching those, but it’s not like being there. You can’t see how kids react to coaching, their body language or how they interact with their teammates. It’s different, but we’ll adjust and adapt.”

Edwards entered the NCAA’s transfer portal earlier in the summer and had coaches from College of Charleston reach out to him with hours. However, the Cougars didn’t have a scholarship to offer until a few weeks ago when freshman guard Trevon Reddish decided to leave the program and sign with Presbyterian College.

“I had a good feeling about College of Charleston from the beginning,” Edwards said. “Things just kind of fell into place for me, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Edwards, who started 20 games last season for St. Joseph, was third on the team with 40 3-pointers.

“I feel like I can extend a defense with my range,” Edwards said. “If they put a big guy on me, I can step out and shoot. If the defense puts a guard on me, I can get into the post and attack the rim.”

Edwards’ father, Kevin Edwards, played 11 seasons in the NBA and works with the basketball program at DePaul University. Edwards said he’s hoping to join the team in the Lowcountry next week.

“With the virus, everything is still up in the air,” Edwards said. “I think the first workouts with coaches is July 20, so I’d like to get down there a few days before that. I've been working out at DePaul, but it's been inconsistent. I think everyone is in the same boat.”